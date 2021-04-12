REVIEW: “Thunder Force” is pretty funny, but kind of bland

Erin Chance

CONTRIBUTOR

If you have never seen a Melissa McCarthy movie before, “Thunder Force” is a great way to ease into the characters she plays. I’ve always noticed that almost every actor/actress, especially comedic ones, have a certain character role that they play in different films. Melissa McCarthy is definitely one of those actresses.

Her characters are always hilarious, sarcastic, slightly annoying, and lovable. This new Netflix release of “Thunder Force” has McCarthy playing as her “comfort” role for sure. She plays Lydia Berman, one of the main characters, who is so clueless that she accidently injects herself with a genetic mutation that gives her super strength.

However, I do think her character was not as strongly comedic as past roles. It definitely lacked something for me.

But enough about McCarthy because there are other actresses and actors in the film that were just as ambiguous.

Octavia Spencer plays Emily Stanton, another main character, who has dedicated her life to develop genetic enhancements that can make anyone a superhero. Because of her developments Stanton has the ability to be invisible.

Spencer’s performance in the film was kind of sidekick like. Even though she is one of the main characters, she acting skills weren’t really all there to me. It seemed like she didn’t quite get the character but maybe that was just her interpretation.

I usually love Spencer’s acting but this movie wasn’t her best. McCarthy and Spencer are a great dynamic together, though. I just thought McCarthy kind of stole the show, even though it wasn’t her best performance either.

I will say that Jason Bateman’s acting of The Crab is hilarious! McCarthy and him actually play as love interests in the film, and their work together is just brilliant. They really bring out this goofiness in each other that seems so natural but it actually super weird. But I love that about their duo.

The film starts out with Emily (Spencer) and Lydia (McCarthy) as young children in grade school. They grow up together in Chicago, Illinois but there’s a twist. The universe they live in has supervillains called Miscreants.

Miscreants are a genetic mutation developed by a massive pulse of interstellar cosmic rays that hit Earth. But only genetic predisposed sociopaths were able to develop these powers. Making the world they lived in very dangerous, and with little protection against Miscreants.

This is why Emily dedicated her childhood to studying, so she could one day make it possible for superheroes to protect from these supervillains. Because of her dedication to genetic study, Lydia and Emily drifted apart.

They hadn’t seen each other since high school, and it was time for their high school reunion. Lydia ends up at Emily’s new lab and finds herself strapped to a chair, injecting her with something that would change her life forever.

Of course, Emily and Lydia slowly become friends again throughout their time of fighting crime together. I mean nothing like a grueling process of changing your genetic make-up to rekindle a friendship.

Overall, the film is pretty funny but the tone is kind of bland. They could’ve pushed to make it more comical without being cheesy because they have some great actresses/actors. But I do think they were going for a more serious tone to the movie.

Maybe because the writers wanted it to be more of a superhero movie, and they didn’t want it to be a comedy. But why would you cast one of the funniest actresses there is right now if you didn’t want it to be a comedy?

So, if you’re looking for a good giggle on Netflix, I definitely recommend “Thunder Force.”

