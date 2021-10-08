Rediscovering the Largest Black Settlement in Nebraska: The Descendants of DeWitty

Grace Bellinghausen

In school, you may have learned that the Great Migration from the South brought African Americans to the Midwest. What you may not have been taught, however, is the story of the Black settlement of the Western Nebraska Panhandle. Now, with an exhibit at UNO’s Criss Library, one group is working to raise awareness of this important piece of Nebraska’s history.

The Descendants of DeWitty is a group of descendants from the largest African American homestead settlement in Nebraska. Their organization brings artifacts to different exhibits throughout the state to ensure the stories of these early Black homesteaders live on.

Artes Johnson found out about his historical lineage in 1969, when he read a story in Nebraskaland magazine. He noticed his “Grandpa Walker” in a photo, which sparked his curiosity to find the significance of his roots.

The exhibit acts as a living time capsule of history — a history that was nearly lost. In April of 2016, 200 people gathered for the commemoration marker on U.S. Highway 83, where the DeWitty settlement once was. They decided that the history needed to be told.

The 1904 Kinkaid Act changed access to land and opened it up to be affordable to everyone, not just the white population. Many of the residents of DeWitty were escaped slaves who came from Ontario, Canada, the last stop on the Underground Railroad to freedom.

Eventually, the land became unfarmable and the Kinkade Act allowed them to get more land at a reasonable price. The Black homesteaders made their way to Cherry County, Nebraska, to a plot of 30,000 acres they called DeWitty.

DeWitty’s neighboring town Brownlee had a large population of Irish immigrants who were more welcoming than many of their white counterparts in cities. By 1910, they had a post office, a baseball team, a barbershop and a school.

One of these schools served both the Black homesteaders and the Irish Immigrants of Brownlee.

“Fernella Walker rode her horse around her land protecting it, carried a gun, farmed turkeys and taught the school children,” Artes Johnson said. “They were very territorial of their land and very hard working.”

DeWitty was on the frontier. There were cowboys, Native Americans and buffalo. Soldiers stirring up the West nearby and these tumultuous times, mixed with the ongoing racial tension, caused DeWittians to keep to themselves, to their family and their land.

“There was no downtown area in DeWitty for this purpose,” Johnson said about their reserved nature.

Crop failure devastated DeWitty after WWI, and many moved away for better farming opportunities. Regardless, the Black settlements’ success and progressive nature in their relationship with the neighboring Irish town of Brownlee, including an integrated school, proves to be a tale that defies the norms of the early 20th century.

Artes and the other descendants want the legacy of the largest Black settlement in Nebraska to be taught in schools. They want to enlighten new generations with new stories of a new “wild west”, ones with more diversity and greater acceptance.

“While reviewing documents, I found that many of my ancestors didn’t want to leave DeWitty,” Johnson said. “The city didn’t have the same sense of safety and security as the small homestead that they once called home.”

The Descendants of DeWitty exhibit is on display in the Osborne Gallery at Criss Library until Nov. 7.

