RedHawks rally in penalty-filled contest and hand Mavs 5-4 loss

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

The Mavericks have struggled on Friday nights as of late and have struggled against the Miami RedHawks in recent years. When you combine both of those together, there was a potential letdown brewing heading into Friday night’s series opener. Twenty combined penalties, six power-play goals and a third-period rally later, Miami handed No. 18 Omaha a 5-4 loss at Cady Arena.

The Mavericks have now lost seven straight series openers and are 4-7 in the second half. As for Miami, the RedHawks celebrated their first win since Dec. 12 and their second conference win of the season. Both of those wins in NCHC play have been against Omaha and both involved a pair of late third-period goals.

The night started off promising on the Omaha side as Brandon Scanlin gave his team a 1-0 lead 3:43 into the contest. Scanlin blasted home a power-play goal from the point for his eighth of the season. Taylor Ward picked up an assist on the play, his first of three on the night, and it was also the first of three separate leads the Mavericks held: 1-0, 3-1, and 4-3.

That first lead was short-lived though, as Miami’s Dylan Moulton answered 29 seconds later. Moulton was the recipient of a shot that bounced off the endboard and the sophomore defenseman fired it into a gaping Omaha net. Those lively boards, careless turnovers and sloppy play with the puck were a few of the themes of the first period.

Jimmy Glynn gave Omaha the lead back as he knocked home a rebound, making it 2-1 early in the second period. The Mavericks then netted their second power-play goal of the night as Kevin Conley blasted a Scanlin one-time feed past Ludvig Persson. Conley’s goal was his sixth of the season and made it a 3-1 game 7:36 into the second.

However, the Mavericks squandered that two-goal lead. Davis Pennington was sent to the box for interference and just over halfway into that minor, Matt Miller was called for hooking, setting up a 5-on-3 Miami power play. The RedHawks made the most of both.

Ryan Savage cut the lead to one with a power-play goal and 37 seconds later, Joe Cassetti scored in a net-front scramble. Cassetti’s goal came at the 11:31 mark of the second period and made it a brand-new game at 3-3.

As if the back-to-back goals weren’t frustrating enough, the wheels looked like they were about to come off on the Omaha side a little over two minutes later. Scanlin, who had a goal and an assist, was given a 5-minute major and a game misconduct for a hit on Miami’s Red Savage.

Scanlin’s penalty not only gave the RedHawks a 5-minute power-play, but also left the Mavericks without their best defenseman, which proved costly in the third period. However, the Mavericks were able to successfully kill it off and take some momentum into the third.

A little over a minute into it, Omaha got a major power-play opportunity of their own, as Cassetti was given a 5-minute major for kneeing Victor Mancini. The Mavericks hit the iron twice on that power play, and three times total in the third period, but failed to convert.

However, they went right back on the power play as Moulton was called for slashing. Forty seconds into that Moulton minor, Brannon McManus buried his ninth of the season and gave the Mavericks a 4-3 lead. Once again, the lead was short-lived and the next two goals came from the home side.

Pennington was whistled for his second interference minor of the night, setting up the RedHawks’ fifth power-play chance. As time wound down on the man advantage, Derek Daschke, a one-time Omaha commit, tied it with 7:19 left.

The Mavericks were called for five penalties in the third and 12 total. With 6:43 left, Jonny Tychonick was sent to the box for a cross check. Although the Mavericks were able to kill off the minor, Hampus Rydqvist scored the eventual game-winner four seconds after Tychonick stepped out of the box. Rydqvist’s goal was his fifth of the season and came with 4:39 left.

With the loss, Omaha drops to (17-12, 7-10) on the season while the RedHawks move to (5-20-2, 2-14-1). Game two is Saturday at 6 p.m. CDT.

News and notes

Miami third-year head coach Chris Bergeron is now 3-0 against the Mavericks in Oxford and 6-2-1 overall against Omaha. Omaha is the lone NCHC school the RedHawks have a winning record against since Bergeron took over.

The win snapped a nine-game winless streak for Miami.

Miami finished 3-for-7 on the power play and Omaha was 3-for-5.

The major penalty was the first of Scanlin’s collegiate career.

Omaha outshot Miami Friday night, 37-35. Miami goaltender Ludvig Persson was sharp and made 33 saves in the win.

The Mavericks scored first once again Friday, which they’ve done in 16 of their 29 games this season. Omaha is 12-4 in those contests.

Ty Mueller was out of the lineup once again Friday night, but he is on the trip this weekend. Mueller was injured last Friday in Grand Forks. Nolan Krenzen did not travel.

Miami leads the all-time series 28-21-7 and the RedHawks are 15-8-4 all-time at home against Omaha following Friday’s win.

