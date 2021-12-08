Recounting Black Omaha history through family archives

Jared Sindt

UNO hosted a webinar to explore the family history of UNO faculty Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. This particular webinar focused on primarily African American faculty and their family history in Omaha.

Each faculty member appeared for the webinar with something to show for their family’s history. Many of the faculty showed examples of how their family’s history was impacted by Omaha, or something they believed shaped the African American community.

As each faculty member shared their experience, they discussed the similarities and differences between their stories and how they believe the community was shaped.

The faculty also talked about the Omaha 54, 54 students who played a pivotal role in the creation of the UNO department of Black Studies. The Black Studies department celebrated their 50th anniversary this past year.

Many of the faculty members showed documents of cases done in the country or locally, showing the trials the African American community faced and overcame. They stressed how much they’ve had to go through to get where they are today.

Members of faculty also gave a presentation to commemorate the Black Studies department and stress its importance throughout the past 50 years. They said that without the department, many wouldn’t have the job opportunities they have today.

Through the family history artifacts shown and faculty members’ stories, participants of the webinar got a firsthand look at the evolution of the African American community and its trials over the years in the Omaha community, and the trials still to come.

If you want to learn more about the Black Studies department at UNO and attend some of their future events, please visit Black Studies | University of Nebraska Omaha (unomaha.edu) for more information.

