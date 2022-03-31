Racheal Ceraso receives Employee of the Month at UNO

Sara Meadows

UNO Prize Patrol surprised Racheal Ceraso on March 15, when they awarded her Employee of the Month.

Ceraso is a UNO Youth Safety Coordinator and is best known for her hard work, empathy and communications skills, which were featured in her nomination.

“Her skills and experience helped create an efficient office that is operating,” her nominator said. “Racheal’s stamina and reliability are admiral. She thrives on critical thinking and problem solving, provides extraordinary customer service and finds ways to inject humor into an incredibly heavy job.”

The pandemic caused frequent changes in policy and protocol, but Ceraso has been a source of positive support for her Youth Safety and Office of Health Security colleagues throughout. She has worked to promote a better understanding of the virus.

“She knows the pandemic guidance well and provides opportunities to explain the guidance in verbal and written form,” her nominator said. “With the most unpredictable pandemic we’ve ever experienced, we went from knowing nothing to becoming well-versed in adapting, explaining, and listening. Racheal finds ways to make processes more efficient and creates visual explanations to best serve the UNO community.”

Ceraso not only supports those who are coping with the pandemic, but she even helps fellow coworkers if they are having a difficult day. When she helps others, it is with empathy and dependability.

“Racheal excels in calming individuals, especially when they are stressed and overwhelmed,” her nominator said. “To the team, Racheal helps alleviate the heaviness of the job by constantly checking in and lending an ear to listen when things get tough. Racheal’s empathy shines through in her conversations with students and employees, and she is constantly looking for solutions to problems outside of COVID-19.”

To honor the award, Ceraso will receive a certificate, hot/cold tumbler, monetary award, two tickets to a UNO sporting event, and even her own designated parking spot.

Do you want to submit a nominee for Employee of the Month? Use our newly launching People Are Everything software to access the Employee of the Month nomination form.

Questions about Employee of the Month? Contact Kristina Hoffmann at kristinahoffmann@unomaha.edu.

