Hannah Michelle Bussa

News Editor

Revolutionary Action Party (RAP) co-founder Nigel Phillips died in the custody of the Omaha Police Department on June 10. RAP live-streamed a press release Friday in response to Phillips’ death.

Members of Phillips’ family and the community gathered Saturday for a balloon release near the site where Phillips died. Family members spoke through tears and embraces about the always-smiling, loving person they knew.

