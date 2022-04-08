Parents angry at Disney

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

Parents have been expressing concern over certain decisions made by Disney in the past few weeks. Two of those decisions come from the addition of TV shows like “Daredevil,” and Disney announcing their disdain for the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

After the “Don’t Say Gay” bill was passed, Disney released a statement:

“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Some politicians and parents are interpreting this statement to mean that Disney doesn’t support parental rights.

More anger has arisen from parents who dislike the new content that Disney has been putting on Disney+. The new shows that were added show more graphic content, with the show “Daredevil” even receiving a TV-MA rating.

For parents who have always viewed Disney as a child-friendly platform regardless of content, this is a shock. The Parents Television and Media Council released a statement regarding this change:

“There is no need for Disney Plus to compete with the explicit content on other streaming platforms, Disney is already at a competitive advantage with a streaming platform that is the safest one out there for families. Its foray into TV-MA-rated fare will forever tarnish its family friendly crown.”

Disney+ does indeed have a parental lock system and a platform made just for kids. It appears that some parents, however, do not believe that is enough.

Disney has been making large moves as of late with the addition of TV-MA rated content and a political stance, which Disney is known for avoiding. More attention has been drawn to the company than they have seen in a while.

With Disney being the dominant entertainment superpower, it is doubtful that the wrath of any parents will change the decisions that they have made.

