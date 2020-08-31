Paint His Name: How art can be a form of activism

Hannah Michelle Bussa

After reading harmful social media comments about his death, local artist Kat turned to her art to spread his name: James Scurlock.

As a local white artist, Kat wanted to make sure she did not add to the trauma of the Scurlock family.

“Making this image was a way I could spread his name, but it also gave me lots of time to think about my role in our white supremacist structure and how it benefits me,” Kat says.

She was clear that she did not profit from the image because her focus was to bring awareness to James.

“At the end of the day I just want people to know who James is, that his life mattered and why he should be here with his daughter today,” Kat says.

Kat’s art has been used throughout the summer to raise awareness about his life and death. It has been on t-shirts, flyers, murals, shared on social media, and displayed on a billboard at 72nd and Dodge for some time. She is happy the art resonated and grateful to “play any role in advocating for justice” through her art.

Scurlock’s older sister, Riss Mitchell, spoke of how appreciative the family was of the attention the artwork has brought to their brother throughout the community.

“Some people now realize the seriousness of this,” Mitchell says. “It lets me know that there are a ton of people from every race that are behind me and my family every step of the way on this very long road that awaits us.”

Kat used her art to bring awareness to James, which his sister Riss wants. She wants the world to know the real James, or “JuJu,” as he was known to his loved ones.

“His life matters and always will,” Kat says.

The ninth of 27 siblings, Scurlock cherished his family.

“My brother was a protector of anybody. He was uplifting and intelligent. He was very talented, there was nothing he couldn’t do or be taught,” said Mitchell. “My brother was goofy, silly, and cared about people so much. He would give you the last of his last.”

James also leaves behind a baby girl under the age of one.

“My brother was an amazing father to his daughter, he loves her with everything in him,” Mitchell says, “More than life itself.”

Even though it is difficult for Mitchell to talk about the loss of her brother, she believes it is important to speak about him and keep raising awareness about his death.

“It may hurt me, but I want the world to know my brother, he wasn’t a monster, he was such a loving and caring kid,” she says.

Though the billboard has been taken down, Kat’s artwork of James is still being used to raise awareness throughout Omaha. The Culxr House’s second phase of Justice for James focuses on community education through canvassing. People are going door-to-door throughout the entire city to discuss the grand jury process and hand out flyers. Kat’s image of James remains on the flyers, continuing to spread awareness through her art.

