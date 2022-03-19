Out of the Darkness Walk to be held at UNO campus

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is hosting a walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention at UNO’s Dodge campus.

The walk will take place on April 9, with the opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m.

Students wanting to participate in the walk by putting a team together or as an individual can visit http://afsp.org/UNOmaha.

The Centers for Disease Control found that suicide is the second leading cause of death among college-aged adults. UNO AFSP hopes this walk will help decrease the stigma around mental health and provide resources for UNO students.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) provides services that can assist students with challenges that have impacted their overall wellbeing.

UNO students have access to a mental health professional after hours, on weekends and holidays by contacting (402.554.2409) and pressing #2.

For more information regarding the campus walk, please contact Maida Avdic at maidaavdic@unomaha.edu or 402-554-2743.

Comments

comments