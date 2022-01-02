OPINION: Trump is shaking up the Republican Party

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

This past week, Trump shook up the Republican Party like never before by stating his support of the vaccines.

It’s not news to anyone that Trump has been one of our most controversial presidents and the pandemic did him no favors. Although he pushed the vaccines before his term ended, his trash talk on Biden didn’t encourage many Republicans to take it.

This week, however, it all changed — Trump said he got the booster and challenged Candace Owens’ stance that people have died because they took the vaccine.

“Oh no, the vaccine worked, but some people aren’t taking it,” Trump interrupted. “The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. The results of the vaccine are very good. And if you do get (COVID), it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

This response was after Owens attempted to ask a leading question about how more people have died under Joe Biden and more people have taken the vaccine.

This stance shift is exactly what the Republican party needed to switch things up. Too many conservatives have been against and have pushed for their supporters to avoid the vaccine. Having Trump endorse it could prove hugely impactful in getting more people safely vaccinated.

Several times this year, Trump has pushed his followers to get vaccines, but because he’s being more direct now, the message is finally getting through. Any way you look at it, it’s a bold move for Trump to be pushing for the vaccine so hard when many of his followers question it and Biden.

After Trump said he had gotten the booster in another interview, he was booed by the audience. He responded by saying “don’t” and waving his hand to get people to stop.

Whatever your thoughts are on Biden or Trump, as an independent, I am just happy to see two people on different sides of politics agree on something for the betterment of America.

Comments

comments