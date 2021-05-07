OPINION: Top 5 Most Anticipated Blockbusters that You (might) be able to see In Theaters

Corey Osborne

CONTRIBUTOR

With every adult in the United States being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s looking like we will finally gain a sense of normality. Personally, my definition of “normality” is being able to see amazing blockbuster films on the largest screen possible! For the sake of the movie industry and all the film nerds like me, please get vaccinated so movie theaters don’t disappear into obscurity. If I have to watch the Fast and Furious franchise on my TV, I will never forgive any of you! With that thinly veiled threat, here’s a list of 5 of my most anticipated blockbusters in no particular order.

1.) “A Quiet Place Part II” May 2021

The first “A Quiet Place” film was a surprising hit. With it being John Krasinski’s directorial debut, I didn’t expect it to be the masterclass of nail-biting suspense that it is. That is why I’m extremely excited for the sequel coming later this month. “A Quiet Place Part II”(2021) seems to be set up for thrills, with magnificent storytelling as well. This film is also elevated by an amazing cast that consists of Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou, and Emily Blunt reprising her leading role from the last film. With this franchise and its unique spin on the suspense genre, it’s not one to miss.

2.) “The Suicide Squad” August 2021

Suicide Squad” (2016) was one of the worst films that I’ve seen in a long time. It’s one of those movies that doesn’t seem too bad when you first watch it, but then it morphs into a monstrosity of mediocrity that would make any superhero movie fan quake in their boots. So you might be surprised that the soft-reboot of this franchise is one of my most anticipated films of the year. With “Guardians of the Galaxy”(2014) director James Gunn at the helm of “The Suicide Squad” (2021) and the release of a stellar trailer I’m optimistic that this won’t be bumbling mess like the first film.

With an eccentric motley crew of creatures and criminals such as Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, Polka-Dot Man, and King Shark just to name a few, this movie is going to be filled to the brim with zany action set pieces that you won’t want to miss. Sylvester Stallone is playing a humanoid shark with a heart of gold, if that won’t get you to the theater, I don’t know what will. This wild and zany film seems to be taking advantage of how weird and special “The Suicide Squad” source material is, and it’s setting itself to being one of the most peculiar and unique films of 2021.

3.) “Spider-Man No Way Home” December 2021

“Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) is an enigma of a film. So many rumors are swirling around about this movie that I wouldn’t be surprised if it just turned out to be an uninterrupted 2 hour and 30-minute-long session of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew playing monopoly. With actors from multiple eras of Spider-Man such as Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and J.K. Simmons, the sky’s the limit as far as possibilities go. Fans are theorizing that every iteration of Spider-Man will show up in this film. Will this be the live-action equivalent of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018)? If this movie even gets somewhat close to “Spider-Verse” it will be a huge crowd pleaser for audiences.

4.) “The Eternals” November 2021

I understand that this list might get a tad bit arduous due to the amount of comic book movies on the list but I’m so stoked for “The Eternals”(2021) that I couldn’t help myself. This film was directed by Chloe Zhao and if that name rings a bell, that’s because she directed the fantastic film “Nomadland”(2020). Marvel Studios synopsis of “The Eternals” (2021) is as follows; “The sage of the Eternals, a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilizations.”

With Zhao’s sensibilities, and attention to character I’m excited how she will ground these god-like characters into reality. In an interview with The Rolling Stone Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said that Chloe Zhao’s pitch for Eternals was the best pitch that he has ever heard during his time at Marvel.

“Not only does [Zhao] make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story.”

With that level of praise, this film might change the way we look at the MCU.

5.) “Dune” October 2021

Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction epic “Dune” changed the way that people perceive science fiction. Without Dune movies like “Star Wars” (1977), “Blade Runner”(1982) and “Alien” (1979) might not exist. So when one of the best directors working today Denis Villeneuve wants to adapt Dune we should take note of it. This film has an incredible cast that consists of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stellan Skarsgard as the menacing Baron Harkonnen.

The source material is also rich with intrigue, betrayal, twists and turns. The story is about a boy named Paul Atreides, who must come into his own to fulfill his destiny. Although that may seem like a run of the mill, I’m just trying to not spoil this incredible story for all of you. I almost want to say that it’s like Game of Thrones in space, but it’s so much more than that. Dune is a coming of age story with the backdrop of a sci-fi epic, and you need to watch it later this year!

