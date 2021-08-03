OPINION: Tips and tricks for beating procrastination

Skylar Vance

Contributor

Picture this: It’s 10 p.m. on a Sunday night. You’re in bed watching the newest season of your favorite show on Netflix. You slowly start to doze off when suddenly, you remember something. Three discussion boards are waiting for your response, closing in only a couple of hours. Panic fills your body. You rush to grab your laptop sitting at the bottom of your bed and get to work.

This cycle of panic used to happen to me quite a bit. I found myself feeling like I was drowning in my work and school assignments weekly, and I didn’t know what to do or how to get myself back on track. It felt like once I was finally ahead of one thing, I was ten steps behind on the upcoming task. I could never seem to catch up.

I learned that, when it comes to procrastinating, you have to make an intentional change within yourself. With this in mind, it’s first important to realize that you don’t have to put so much stress on yourself every week. Even if you think that you can’t change your habits and you are a prolific procrastinator, there is hope.

It’s all about the mentality. One of the biggest things I found beneficial when pushing myself to stay ahead and on time was to split up my work to different days. For example, with a full schedule like mine, I found that a planner came to be my best friend.

Write everything down! On top of this, split up your work to two to three assignments a day so you don’t feel too overwhelmed. Another thing that has helped me tremendously was to rephrase your inner dialogue when it comes to tasks at hand, and to offer yourself a reward after completion. This allows for positive energy to remain consistent throughout the process, and an incentive to finish on time.

Most of the time, we are psyching ourselves out when it comes to different tasks needed done. We tend to think things are going to be very time consuming, so we wait until we can’t wait any longer. This cycle is draining and unrealistic in the long run. It’s important to identify why exactly you are procrastinating in order to begin tackling it. At the end of the day, you are the only one holding yourself accountable.

