OPINION: Nebraska’s vaccine rollout is working

Jared Sindt

CONTRIBUTOR

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is doing something right with more than 100,000 vaccine doses being distributed so far and Nebraska hitting the top five in distributions.

On Jan. 25, Ricketts gave a press briefing and updated his plan for the COVID vaccine rollout.

“When you give us the resources, like if you give us enough vaccines, public health departments like Lincoln-Lancaster will figure out how to get it done,” Ricketts said. “For the state of Nebraska, I don’t believe 100 vaccination centers is going to make a difference, you just need to get us the vaccine so we can get people vaccinated.”

Ricketts seems to have no issue with storing vaccines and believes that if the state keeps getting vaccines, there will be places to store and distribute them.

The Governor went on to say that the state is receiving more doses since “Operation Warp Speed” and supports Biden’s plan to set up 100 vaccination sites across the country.

This information is huge as it shows the Governor’s determination to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Despite many state health officials across the country saying Operation Warp Speed created chaos on the ground, Ricketts does not seem to think Nebraska has this problem.

“During implementation of Phase 1B, the Douglas County Health Department will receive a consistent shipment of 6,650 COVID-19 vaccination doses weekly for the next several weeks,” Ricketts said, “ and then it could be more. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will be receiving 3,900 doses weekly.”

Ricketts went on to state that one of the main reasons Nebraska seems to be “slipping in the ranks” is because of the federal pharmacy program distribution and the system constantly changing. Nebraska has slipped from fifth to nineteenth overall.

The Governor’s plan seems clear, and despite some distributional issues, it appears he wants everyone to receive this vaccine as soon as possible. Ricketts mind is in the right place, but is his plan?

While other states like New York and Virginia appear to be struggling to keep up with the input of vaccines, Ricketts believes Nebraska’s problem lies in the distribution system and wants more vaccines.

The biggest flaws in his plan is in the distribution system, but despite this it’s hard to argue with the results. Although Nebraska has been dropping in its rank of distribution per capita, we are still in the top 50% of state COVID vaccines distributed.

Ricketts also strongly reminded us that although Nebraska’s COVID numbers are significantly down from November, we are not out of the woods yet and everyone should keep to the mask mandate and quarantine, as necessary.

Whether you agree with Ricketts or not, the numbers do not lie. The vaccine rollout is working, and our numbers are dropping. Hopefully, it is only a matter of time until we are all finally out of this pandemic.

Comments

comments