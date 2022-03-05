OPINION: Men should have legal abortion rights

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

What is a legal abortion? Many of you reading this title may think I believe a man should have a say in whether a woman has a baby, but that is not the case.

A woman should have complete control over her own body, the right to an abortion or the right to keep their child. What I and many other men argue, however, is that a man should decide whether or not he wants to be a father.

In this state, fathers tend to be treated as second class parents because the mother is the one who must carry the child for nine months.

This does not excuse that fact that if two people decide to have sex without the intention of having a baby, a man should not be forced into fatherhood.

Furthermore, a man should not have to pay for a child that he does not want to have. Obviously, there are caveats to this situation, but in the situation of a woman deciding to have a baby, a man shouldn’t have to be involved if he doesn’t want to be.

This topic has been discussed before, but tends to get lost in the important argument of abortion itself. In 2016, Sweden talked about adding this law, but it was shut down.

We need to address where men fit into the discussion.

Although men shouldn’t have control over a woman’s body, the same should be said for a man’s money and life. If this argument is ignored by liberals or even women, then the hypocrisy to their own argument could be detrimental to their point.

If children are to have a future, they deserve parents who want to be in their lives. Otherwise, they are not getting the childhood they deserve.

