OPINION: Masked Confessions from your Server… in a Pandemic

Mariah Koeneke

CONTRIBUTOR

Don’t get me wrong, I love my job.

Some fun moments include but are not limited to: running around like a chicken with my head cut off in the middle of a game that every table seems to have money on(usually NBA games), spilling five drinks on myself, dropping a plate of hot food that already took too long to make, forgetting to ring in an order or taking a break to cry in the walk-in freezer.

You can obviously understand how it can be exciting and more fun than ever at times.

However, serving tables in the middle of a global pandemic can take a toll on the tough and rough server soul. Between wearing masks, heavily sanitizing everything daily, and making sure to ‘smize’ under my mask, like Tyra Banks taught me on America’s Next Top Model, there have understandably been a few problems.

While trying to adhere to the safety regulations set forth by the CDC, this has caused some confusion and commotion with the tables that come in with more than 8 to 10 people who expect us to push all the tables together to satisfy their own needs. Believe it or not, more than one table comes in a day not wearing masks, sitting at obviously dirty, unsanitized tables and will proceed to wonder why you haven’t cleaned the one dirty table in the entire building of empty, sanitized ones. There have even been those few customers that are confused as to why we are all wearing masks… in a pandemic.

It has been an adjustment to say the least, to go from a full capacity restaurant to half capacity after being closed for nearly three months, and finally having to deal with the fact that some people really do not care about your safety and health—or their own. It has also become very common for customers to not even come in the establishment with a mask on their face or their person. Not to put a damper on a fun evening out but wearing a mask in a public space is meant to protect not only yourself, but others around you.

A restaurant is a well-oiled machine at its best, and it cannot perform at its best during a global pandemic. Please be patient while we recoup and learn new safety measures, and please wear a mask. Some advice I can give if you want to go out to eat during this never-ending pandemic is to please be patient. Most restaurants have been closed for months and servers have been out of work. We are rusty and still adjusting to the ‘new normal’ that is wearing masks and learning new CDC guidelines all the time. Bring a mask and please do not sit at clearly dirty tables.

Comments

comments