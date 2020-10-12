OPINION: “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” is the Best Halloween Movie

Denaya Lewis

CONTRIBUTOR

As the holidays come and everyone is inside, it’s easy to curl up in front of the TV for a festive movie. While non-horror Halloween movies are often overlooked, “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” has been a staple for decades. This is arguably the best Halloween movie for three main reasons: it’s suitable and adored by all ages, it has been on mainstream TV for decades and it touches on Halloween celebrations that are not trick-or-treating.

The whole Charlie Brown franchise has been loved throughout generations. Everything from “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” to the Peanuts movie that was released in 2015 is nothing short of a classic. I think the longevity is a big reason the movies sell out as fast as they do. Even for adults, (myself included) these movies take us back to a happy time in our childhood and we can’t wait to share it with our children, and our children’s children.

When my brother and I were too young to trick or treat after dark, we would beg our mom to let us run to our grandma’s house to eat candy and watch movies. My six-year-old self sat in my Little Mermaid fins and red wig on the couch watching the movie on repeat, and eating all the Kit Kats I could find in my bag.

In the original movie, while the Peanuts kids are going to a party, Linus waits at the pumpkin patch for the great pumpkin. He believes that the great pumpkin comes to the sincerest patch and delivers presents to all the kids. While Linus’ thought process may be unusual, Sally believes in him and the great pumpkin. Although it never comes, Linus stays out almost all night. In the morning, him and Charlie reflect on the stupid things they do.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” can be enjoyed at every stage of our lives. I mean you can’t name another Halloween movie that’s been around since the 60’s and has been on TV every year without fail. It’s good for the old ladies that watch TV during the day, a family movie after dinner at night, and again before kids are tucked into bed.

I personally love how this shows the Peanuts kids doing something that isn’t trick or treating, and there is nothing scary lurking in the shadows the whole movie. I think it’s important to remember that there are different ways to celebrate Halloween and not everyone is a fan of being scared.

