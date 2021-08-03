OPINION: Is your dark side really that dark? The benefits of shadow work

Skylar Vance

Contributor

It is easy to live life passively. We all do it, whether or not we think that we do. With everything happening right before our eyes, the little things can sometimes go unnoticed. A day becomes a week; a week becomes a year; and a year becomes ten. Before you can think, you’re wondering where all the time went and if it was well-lived or wasted.

One tactic that I find useful to save myself from this cycle is shadow work.

Shadow work is learning and understanding all of your perceived negative traits– the ‘ugly’ side of you. It doesn’t stop there, though, this also encompasses the jealous side, the anxious side, the greedy side. All those things you try not to focus on about yourself is what makes up one’s shadow. It’s taking the time to learn your shadow; your darker half.

I have found that shadow work involves asking a lot of questions of yourself. Do you know yourself? Really? Do you know what your strong traits are apart from your weaker ones? Do you know what wakes you up in the morning? Are you happy? What do you want to change about yourself?

This is not an easy task to ask of everyone. Shadow work digs deep into insecurities, making it easier for people to understand themselves and why they are wired a particular way. But for many, it brings up traumas that have been suppressed for years. The process requires a person to offer themselves self-gratitude and love, and a mind devoid of judgement. The latter is important, because we are often our own biggest critics.

Becoming conscious and working on your dark side isn’t just one big change. Instead, devote yourself to dedication and consistency. Ask yourself hard questions. Remain open to the possibilities a new day brings for you. Seek to understand rather than assume. Remember that your shadow follows you forever. Yet, the shadow’s existence would not be possible without the light. You are the light !

Comments

comments