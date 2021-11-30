OPINION: Invade Australia

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

COVID-19 has forced Australia to impose a vaccine mandate for its people, and many are arguing over comments made about the right to invade.

Australia has done this because they do not want to deal with a fifth wave of COVID sweeping across their continent. This is the strictest vaccine mandate they have seen to date.

This begs the question, is it right for the government to force its citizens to inject a vaccine that has been proven to be safe and useful against the spread of COVID?

For me, it’s a hard question. On one hand, the government telling you to inject anything into your body isn’t my favorite thought, even though I am for the vaccine myself. The vaccine has been proven repeatedly to be useful, yet people on the right seem to find a way to complain about something at every turn.

The Australian government is also 100% within their rights to enact this mandate, especially since most of the population seems to support it.

Most of the controversy comes from the right from known political commentators. One to make her comments known is Candace Owens.

“When do we deploy troops to Australia?” Owens asked. “When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?”

Now obviously, Owens is not a reliable source for how people feel about the situation, and does not seem to understand that most Australians support this new mandate.

The only argument that Owens and other likeminded people have is, is the government allowed to force its people to inject themselves with a vaccine if they do not want to?

As I stated earlier, the answer is yes. Their people are dying and spreading COVID at higher rates than ever before, and with a new variant being discovered in South Africa, it is fair to ask their citizens to protect themselves as much as possible to avoid new waves.

The mandate will not be removed until 80% of the population is vaccinated, so some might slip away from the mandate’s grasp. Unless the Australian government goes door to door and grabs people from their homes to get vaccinated, they are within their rights to nudge their people in the right direction.

Until the right produces a legitimate argument for being against the vaccine, the ramblings of their commentators such as Owens will only be seen as more whining over “government tyranny” that does not exist.

