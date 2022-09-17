OPINION: Get involved with suicide prevention

Bella Watson Opinion Editor

The Kim Foundation is a nonprofit local to the Omaha metro area that aims to raise awareness surrounding mental health and suicide prevention. The organization serves as a lifeline for many in the community as a connection to mental health services and resources for those who are dealing with suicidal ideation.

Each year in September, The Kim Foundation celebrates Suicide Awareness Week through a campaign titled “Chalk it Up for More Tomorrows.” The campaign encourages community members to get involved in suicide prevention through sidewalk chalk art with a competitive spin. The organization requests that you create your chalk masterpiece, meant to inspire those who may be struggling with mental illness, and then share it to your social media or the company’s email.

This campaign brings a conversation that is often uncomfortable to the forefront in a way that is lighthearted and engages the community. Through something as simple as a chalk drawing on your driveway or a nearby sidewalk, you could be providing someone with the inspiration to seek help or hold on for one more tomorrow.

Click here to access resources or to learn more about the Kim Foundation and “Chalk it Up for More Tomorrows.”

