OPINION: Flower Crown (A Poetic Reflection on Feminism)

Abbie Russman
CONTRIBUTOR
Flowers strewn about
Thrown away
Trampled on.
Crushed
Damaged
Torn
Broken.
Some are singular petals,
Some are buds.
Some are whole,
Or missing such a small part that they fill in themselves so that they appear complete,
Even though their hurt is still an unpleasant presence.
A child comes
To gather them all,
To pick them up,
To dust them off.
Crushed
Damaged
Torn
Broken
It doesn’t matter.
They unite
To form a crown
A beautiful, whole crown
Interwoven with such a diversity of flowers
That it seems as though new ones are blooming
Amongst the ones who came
From a shattered world.
A flower crown for the child,
A newly coronated queen.