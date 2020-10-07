OPINION: Flower Crown (A Poetic Reflection on Feminism)

Abbie Russman

Flowers strewn about

Thrown away

Trampled on.

Crushed

Damaged

Torn

Broken.

Some are singular petals,

Some are buds.

Some are whole,

Or missing such a small part that they fill in themselves so that they appear complete,

Even though their hurt is still an unpleasant presence.

A child comes

To gather them all,

To pick them up,

To dust them off.

Crushed

Damaged

Torn

Broken

It doesn’t matter.

They unite

To form a crown

A beautiful, whole crown

Interwoven with such a diversity of flowers

That it seems as though new ones are blooming

Amongst the ones who came

From a shattered world.

A flower crown for the child,

A newly coronated queen.

