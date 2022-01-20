OPINION: Critical race theory and changing the education system

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

Over the past few years, there has been an uproar from Republicans to stop critical race theory from being taught in schools.

The main problem is most Republicans’ inability to understand what critical race theory is, and that the concept is rarely taught in grades K-12. Critical race theory is the history of America through the eyes of African Americans and shows how racism is something that is intertwined in our thoughts subconsciously today.

Critical race theory is not a class that a high schooler can take, but rather looks at American history the way it should be, without the blinding light of the stars and stripes.

Unfortunately, Republicans tend to look at this concept as un-American, and an actual way to promote racism. This has led to a gross use of censorship regarding what is taught in our youths’ schools.

This is exemplified by a bill that was passed in Texas in June 2021, attempting to block students’ knowledge of anything pertaining to the African American experience in America.

According to jurist.org legal news and commentary, “The ban on critical race theory is couched among a number of educational goals like developing ‘each student’s civic knowledge,’ including focusing on the civil rights movement, women’s suffrage, the writings of the founding fathers and mothers, writings from Frederick Douglass’ ‘North Star,’ Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, and the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education.”

The idea that these historical events could be avoided in schools is laughable, and teachers in Texas should be up in arms. As someone whose mother is a teacher, I have learned one thing, and that is to never tell a teacher what they can and cannot teach in their class — especially if you are not a teacher.

A recent case in Virginia demonstrates why state governments shouldn’t regulate education. Their bill got the history they were trying to block wrong, and it was thankfully dismissed.

The bill stated different papers and documents that would be removed from education programs and referenced “the first debate between Abraham Lincoln and Fredrick Douglass.”

The problem with this, for those who don’t know, is Lincoln and Douglass never debated on stage. An error such as this shows that politicians who want to regulate their state’s education aren’t even educated enough to know what they are talking about.

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it, and if Republican politicians get their way, this country’s new generations are doomed to repeat our country’s unethical ways.

