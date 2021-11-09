OPINION: A follow-up on celebrities hurting COVID-19 vaccination rates

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

One month ago, I wrote an opinion piece on how celebrities are hurting COVID-19 vaccination rates and specifically targeted Joe Rogan’s comments.

I talked about how Joe Rogan is allowed to take his own course of medical action, but spreading information about it can mislead the public into thinking it’s better and more effective than the vaccine.

Today, I can safely say he proved my point, as the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers, took advice from Rogan on how to treat his illness.

To start, however, I’d like to make some corrections. I said that if Rogan got COVID, he should get the vaccine to counteract it. This was an ignorant statement I made at the time, not realizing that you cannot get the vaccine while you have COVID or after a certain time frame.

However, this does not change my statements that his form of treatment and how he has spread information on his treatment hurts his viewers.

Rodgers chose to take Rogan’s advice, as he has reportedly been taking ivermectin to treat his symptoms. This course of action is not recommended by the CDC or the FDA and is considered dangerous Just because it worked for Rogan doesn’t mean it isn’t risky.

According to a CDC Health Advisory document, “Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19. The National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel has also determined that there are currently insufficient data to recommend ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19. ClinicalTrials.gov has listings of ongoing clinical trials that might provide more information about these hypothesized uses in the future.”

The only reason people are needing ivermectin to treat their illness is because by listening to Rogan, and now Rodgers, they believe it’s better than just getting a vaccine that would lessen the symptoms if you were to get COVID regardless.

Rodgers’ choice to not get the vaccine is a serious oversight by the NFL, and his team’s organization should be punished. As a Packers fan myself, I am extremely disappointed that my team will be without a quarterback for the next few weeks, but actions should be taken to set an example for the rest of the league.

Comments

comments