OPINION: 5 reasons why you should watch “Invincible”

Corey Osborne

CONTRIBUTOR

The Amazon Prime adult animated series “Invincible” (2021) premiered on March 26, and it’s already one of my favorite comic book-centric TV shows that I’ve watched. (Understand that this is coming from the person who wrote two different articles about “WandaVision” within the span of a month), but “Invincible” is a show, and comic, that not enough people are consuming. So, it’s my duty to shed a light on Robert Kirkman’s best creative work.

The story focuses on Mark Grayson, a teenage boy whose father is the greatest hero of all time. As Mark gains powers of his own, a new set of responsibilities and dangers come his way. At this point he must ask himself, is he truly Invincible?

Without further ado, here are the top five reasons why you should watch “Invincible.”

1.) The Source Material

“Invincible’s” comic book run, which started in 2003, is a deconstructionist superhero epic that adds the intrigue and unexpected nature of series like “Game of Thrones” (2011). The narrative grows from a run of the mill Superman/Superboy kind of story into an intergalactic epic that spans 144 issues. Without spoiling anything, the story is a coming-of-age narrative set to the backdrop of alien invasions, twists, turns and, most importantly, betrayal. When you first watch or read “Invincible,” you might think that you know where the story is going – but nothing is as it seems.

2.) The Voice Cast

The voice cast of this series is truly special. It consists of “The Walking Dead” (2011) star Steven Yuen as Mark Grayson/Invincible, J.K. Simmons as Mark’s father Omni-Man. Additionally, the case includes Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Jason Mantzoukas, Gillian Jacobs, and voice actor legend Kevin Michael Richardson – just to name a few. The titular voice cast adds a layer of realism to the animated series, which is integral for a series of this nature. It’s a big ask for the audience to take a colorful animated show seriously, when at first glance it looks like it’s made for kids.The vocal performances are top notch, and they make the series feel more like a superhero drama than a Saturday morning cartoon. There’s nothing wrong with Saturday morning cartoons, but I can’t stress this enough: This show is not for kids.

3.) So, you like “The Walking Dead”?

The mind behind “The Walking Dead” and “Invincible” is Robert Kirkman. So, if you love his affinity for blood and gore, “Invincible” is the show for you. This show is incredibly violent, and there’s something about seeing that level of violence in an animated medium that makes it even more unsettling. The point I’m trying to get across is if you love superheroes but if you’ve also always wondered why they never seem to have a scratch on them after fighting a villain, this is the show for you.

4.) The Live Action Movie Adaptation

An “Invincible” live-action movie was announced in 2017. The film will be written and directed by Seth Rogen and his longtime creative partner Evan Goldberg. Robert Kirkman, Goldberg and Rogen will also be producers. Although they haven’t announced a cast for this movie, the talent behind the screen is extremely promising. Before “Invincible” becomes a sprawling film epic, it might be a good decision to check out the TV show so that you know what all of the hoopla is about. As much as I love the medium of comics and animation, seeing “Invincible” in live action will elevate it to new heights, and I’m excited.

5.) It’s something new!

I think both Marvel and DC are making some amazing adaptations of their comic book properties. but what Image Comics has done with “Invincible” stands on its own as a unique entity. “Invincible” is a superhero story for people who lament the lame duck tropes and trappings that some of the more traditional stories are prone to. It’s a great series, and I urge you to watch it, or even drop by your local comic book shop and read the source material.

