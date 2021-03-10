One year of the pandemic, from the perspective of nurses and public health professionals

Hannah Michelle Bussa

One year into the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, nurses and public health professionals have faced countless challenges and changes.

A local registered nurse, Shonda, has been a nurse since 2012 and a CNA since 2007.

“Once the pandemic hit, things turned upside down,” she said. “In one area, we had to separate our patients and relearn how to wear head-to-toe PPE. We also had ever-changing processes and policies that complicated the work process. We felt like we were in a tidal wave with the ups and downs.”

Shonda highlighted the risks her family faced.

“Working directly with suspected and positive patients, coming home became a concern,” she said. “My husband was sent to work from home with the kids. That put pressure on me to not get anyone sick since they were pretty well quarantined. The fear that I could be the infector in the house was heavy and often kept me up at night.”

Shonda described having to undress in the garage to run into the bathroom to shower. She also frequently got tested for COVID-19, even if she thought she was just experiencing allergy symptoms.

Public health professionals – such as Bri Full, a graduate student at UNO with a Bachelor’s in Public Health – have come across problems during the coronavirus pandemic as well.

“As I got more involved with social justice movements in Omaha and they became my primary interest, I learned that the field of public health is a great avenue for advancing these ideals,” she said. “Studying public health helped me understand the deeper systematic barriers people face regarding access and opportunities that can improve their quality of life.”

These systemic barriers are evident in the disparities in the coronavirus pandemic.

“BIPOC communities in the U.S. have higher infection, hospitalization, and death rates than their white counterparts,” Full said. “In Douglas County, 16% of reported cases are among people of Asian descent (including large Nepali immigrant/refugee communities), who make up 4% of the county. 48% of reported cases are among Hispanic persons, who make up 13% of the county.”

Full pointed to the lack of protections for the Hispanic and Latino population, especially those who are meat packing workers. She mentioned LB 241, sponsored by state Sen. Tony Vargas, which would help provide protections.

Furthermore, Full emphasized the concerns and misinformation surrounding the vaccine. She said she understands the history of minority populations being unethically treated in the past, but that this vaccine is safe and a powerful tool to protect communities.

“Getting a vaccine and wearing a mask are two easy ways we can navigate out of the pandemic and back into a more normal life, surrounded by our family and friends,” Full said.

Shonda agreed and said she wishes people would wear a mask.

“500,000 people are dead, and we still are seeing deaths and hospitalizations,” she said. “The ones who don’t wear a mask still are like a slap in the face to those of us who gear up and watch patients struggle in hospital beds. I wish people knew that a number is representing someone’s family, their challenges, their sadness and their lifelong complications. They are important, and it is frustrating that, as I hold hands during the day, I see complete disregard when I leave work.”

