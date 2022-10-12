Once a Goodricher, always a Goodricher

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Larry Bradley is a global audit leader at a multi-billion dollar company, a University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) alumni and a recipient of the Goodrich Scholarship — a program that gave him the financial support to start his future.

Bradley was the first person in his family to go to college, and he worked a combination of jobs to make ends meet throughout his four-year journey.

“Many UNO students did the same thing,” Bradley said. “But I would not have been able to make it through UNO in four years without the support of Goodrich.”

The Goodrich Scholarship Program is a merit and need-based scholarship for Nebraska residents who attend UNO. Since 1972, the Goodrich Scholarship Program has enabled more than 1,900 students to complete a first-class education. Alums have gone on to become incredible leaders in their communities through their work as doctors, educators, engineers, artists and elected officials.

Overseeing 90,000 people in more than 140 countries, Bradley is a leader at KPMG International Limited, a multinational professional services network and one of the Big Four accounting organizations.

“I have been very blessed and fortunate in my career,” Bradley said. “I credit a lot of that to the Goodrich Scholarship Program – not just financially – but also the support and infrastructure provided as part of it that really helped shape what that success looks like.”

Outside of financial assistance, The Goodrich Scholarship Program also creates a community of support for students from similar situations and those of color.

“One of the biggest impacts the Goodrich program had on me is that it instilled a deep respect for the criticality of diversity,” Bradley said. “At the time, and I believe is still true to this day, most students benefiting from the program were students of color. All students had to demonstrate the need for financial assistance, and most of my colleagues in Goodrich were first-generation college students, such as myself. I came in as a white male, and my exposure through this program had a long and lasting impact on me and gave me a true appreciation of what Diversity, Equity and Inclusion really means.”

Now, Bradley gives back to help shape the futures of this generation. He is on the National Board of Directors as the chair of the Audit Committee for the Bottom Line, an organization dedicated to supporting first-generation college students of color, similar to the Goodrich Scholarship program.

For the last decade, Bradley has provided financial support to the Goodrich Scholarship program to help cover books and summer school expenses.

This year, the first $25,000 given to the Goodrich program during Wear Back Give Back: UNO Giving Day from noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12, until noon on Thursday, Oct. 13., will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by Bradley and his wife Cindy with the support of KPMG.

“Being part of the program left me with a real desire to give back to the community and a responsibility to support Goodrich’s mission,” Bradley said.

Comments

comments