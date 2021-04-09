Omaha Volleyball Summit League Tournament Bound with league honors piling up

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

As the Mavericks head to Sioux Falls for the Summit League Tournament, it’s familiar territory for an Omaha team. The last time the Mavericks took the floor before this spring’s season was the 2019 Summit League championship game against Denver.

Once again, the fourth-seeded Mavericks will take on top-seeded Denver in the Summit League tournament, this time with a chance to get back to that championship game.

The two schools split their series in Denver on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, which opened up conference play for both teams. The top four teams in the Summit League standings earn a spot in the conference tournament, and the winner receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The city of Omaha is hosting the entire NCAA Volleyball Tournament in April.

The Mavericks enter postseason play with a 13-5 record and have won four straight. After getting off to a 1-2 start this season, the Mavericks won 12 of their final 15 dating back to that Feb. 1 victory against the Pioneers.

They also enter the tournament with some individual honors to show for the season they put together, as four Mavericks recently received All-Summit recognition. Sadie Limback and Anna Blaschko were named All-Summit First Team, while Claire Mountjoy and Sami Clarkson were named All-Summit Honorable Mentions.

Mountjoy was also named the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year, which is the second time in program history a Maverick has done so. The senior recorded 340 digs this season, an average of 4.93 per set. She also became the seventh Maverick in program history to record 1,500 digs earlier this season.

As for Limback and Blaschko, the pair both recorded their 1,000th career kill this season, becoming the second and third Maverick in the Division I era respectively to do so.

Limback became the first player in Summit League history to be named Summit League Offensive Player of the Week four weeks in a row and the only player with 25 or more kills in three matches. The junior led the league with a .412 hitting percentage and finished third in kills with 282.

Blaschko was right behind her on the team with 167 kills and had over 10 kills in nine of the Mavericks 18 matches this season. The First Team selection was her second consecutive year receiving the honor, as she ranked sixth in the league with a .299 hitting percentage.

The fourth and final member on that list led the league with an average of 10.61 assists per set this season. Clarkson finished the year with 732 total assists and had nine matches with 40 or more. That includes 60 alone in a win at North Dakota State, which was a single-game high for all Summit League players this season.

All four will look to add to those numbers and continue adding to their win streak in Sioux Falls. With a win against Denver, the Mavericks will take on the winner of No. 2 Kansas City and No. 3 South Dakota in the Summit League Championship.

