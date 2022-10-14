Omaha volleyball earns five sweeps in conference play

Abby Plouzek

The Maverick volleyball team only needed three sets in each match to beat five teams in the Summit League.

Maverick volleyball is on a large run this season, winning five straight games in conference play. The team only needed three sets in each match in order to start a five-game winning streak. The team hosted Western Illinois and St. Thomas at home before hitting the road to beat Denver, Oral Roberts and Kansas City in three set sweeps each match.

Denver was seeded first team in this conference despite their fourth place finish last season in the tournament. In the first set, UNO battled to a 26-24 win. In the second, a sweeping score of 25-15 built momentum to a third set ending score of 25-22.

UNO hit the road immediately after Denver for Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete against Oral Roberts. Playing off of the energy of previous matches, the Mavericks beat the Golden Eagles with set scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 26-24 to gain their second sweep of the Rodeo Tour travel matches. Sophomore outside hitter Shayla McCormick tallied 11 kills through the match, three of which led the team to a 25-24 set point with a final block by freshman Kali Jurgensmeier and senior Mariah Murdie finishing the match.

The Mavericks then traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to face the University of Missouri-Kansas City Roos. McCormick led the team with thirteen kills, and Ruch was straight behind her with ten kills and three blocks. Jurgensmeir trailed the two with a total of ten kills and four blocks. One of these blocks was the final point against Kansas City that made history for UNO volleyball. The Mavericks haven’t seen a five-match sweep since 2000.

