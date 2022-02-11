Omaha to Oxford: Mavs look to ride momentum from UND win into Miami series

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

The matchup

Omaha and Miami will battle for the second time this season, this time in Oxford, Ohio. The two teams split a series back in early November at Baxter Arena and to this point in the season, it’s the RedHawks’ lone win in NCHC play.

No. 18 Omaha (17-11, 7-9) enters the weekend fresh off a split at North Dakota, which the Mavericks have done in the last three series. After trailing 2-0 to start the third period on Saturday, the Mavericks responded with two goals and Brannon McManus netted the game-winner 2:27 into overtime.

With eight games left in the regular season, the Mavericks are still pushing for home ice and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They know they’ll need to bring it from the get-go this weekend.

“When they’re at their best, they’re an absolute handful,” Miami head coach Chris Bergeron said of the Mavericks during his weekly press conference. “They’re really deep on the back end, they’re really deep up front, they come at you and they’re competitive.”

As for Miami (4-20-2, 1-14-1), there’s no way to sugarcoat it. It’s been a rough season for Bergeron’s group. The RedHawks are still without a win in the 2022 calendar year and have dropped eight of their last nine. The one exception being a tie at UMD, which the RedHawks won the shootout.

They come into this weekend well-rested after a bye, and last time out, the RedHawks put up a fight against arguably the top team in the country. Miami led Denver by two goals late in the third period, but the RedHawks couldn’t keep DU’s potent offense off the board. Miami dropped the first game of that series in overtime, 5-4, and the Pioneers finished off the sweep with a 4-2 win.

“I think they’re just like any other NCHC team,” Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said of Miami. “You saw that game against Denver- They had the lead and that’s the NCHC for you. Denver, to me, they’re probably the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the country and Miami had a lead on them.”

Thorn in the side

Although their record coming into this weekend is what it is and the RedHawks sit at the bottom of the NCHC standings, it is a team Omaha has struggled against in recent years. Earlier this season, Miami scored a pair of late third-period goals in a 19-second span and handed Omaha a 4-3 loss. That loss opened up NCHC play and snapped the Mavericks’ seven-game win streak at the time.

The Mavericks are 2-6-1 in the last nine matchups and have struggled at Cady Arena, where they’ve dropped three of their last four.

“It’s a team that’s just going to show up and bring the lunch pail,” said Omaha junior center Nolan Sullivan. “They’re not anything special or crazy, but they’re an NCHC team and they bring it every night. I know the times we’ve tried to take those games lightly or think it’s an off-weekend, that’s when we’ve paid the price for it.”

Red Savage, the NCHC co-Rookie of the Month, leads the charge along with his older brother, Ryan, and Matthew Barbolini. Barbolini has a team-leading nine goals, including two against Omaha in November. Derek Daschke leads Miami in points with 18.

After getting shelled by St. Cloud State, Ludvig Persson responded well and was sharp against Denver. He’s struggled with confidence all season, partially because of the team playing in front of him, but make no mistake: he has the ability to steal a game for his team.

Riding the momentum

Any win in the NCHC is big, but a win against North Dakota, especially in Ralph Engelstad Arena, brings a little bit more excitement. Now the question is whether the Mavericks can build off that emotional overtime win or not.

“It’s always fun to have a big win like that in a tough environment,” Gabinet said. “Probably should enjoy it more than we do, but you’re back to work with the schedule we have remaining. There’s no breaks, so there’s lots of work to be done.”

The Mavericks have had some big road wins this season. The Fighting Hawks were the third ranked team Gabinet’s squad has beaten away from Baxter Arena this season, but Saturday’s win ranks at the top of that list.

“You look at Western or St. Cloud, or Duluth here on the Saturday night, but it’s definitely up there,” Gabinet said. “It’s a tough environment to play in and a hostile environment. I haven’t seen the locker room more excited than that this season and that’s always exciting as a coach to see your players so excited and so proud of themselves.”

The players themselves echoed that.

“Even after in the locker room, I think it was just a sigh of relief too in a sense,” Sullivan said. “It can be frustrating when you’re playing good hockey and it’s just not going your way. There are certain times where you don’t get the bounces, but that’s just life.”

Sullivan said it ranks amongst the top wins he’s been a part of during his time in Omaha. It was the third win against UND for Sullivan and several other members of the Omaha roster. But for a few others, it was their first. Especially doing it the way the Mavericks did made it that much sweeter.

“I’ve never been to that environment and we’ve played a lot of good away games, so it’s a fun place to play and it was a huge win,” said freshman defenseman Davis Pennington, who got the comeback started. “I think there is a sigh of relief there ’cause we’ve been preaching that we’ve been playing good hockey and the bounces just haven’t come our way.”

Will the Friday skid come to an end?

It’s a broken record at this point, but the Mavericks haven’t won the first game of a series since early December. Omaha has dropped six straight series openers and five straight road openers.

“I’m over it,” Gabinet said of the Friday struggles. “Let’s prepare as best we can, let’s make sure we’re ready to go and then let’s play the game.”

As frustrating as it’s been to watch the Friday losses add up, there has been a theme on the Omaha side the last two months: Put your head down and keep working. It’s part of the reason Omaha is 12-2-0 in game two.

There have been a lot of positives that don’t show up in the box score either, especially last Friday in Grand Forks where the Mavericks were arguably the better team.

“It’s easy to look at Friday and be like, ‘oh, something’s off,’” Sullivan said. “But I don’t necessarily think that’s true when you look back and look at some of the numbers and all that good stuff.”

Wrapping up the road swing

Although much of the Omaha roster agreed it’s been fun to bond and play on the road, the Mavericks will play their third straight and final road series of the regular season this weekend.

“Traveling does start to build up on you a little bit, especially when you have so many trips back-to-back like this,” Pennington said. “We get back on Sunday and we’re already leaving on Wednesday. It is nice to have that Thursday in your bed or Friday and Saturday, so it is huge. Hopefully we can get a little more rest and be ready to go for playoffs.”

Omaha will close out the regular season at Baxter Arena against St. Cloud State, Denver and North Dakota.

Around the NCHC

Miami and Minnesota Duluth had last weekend off, but all eight NCHC teams are back in action. There’s already been a game since last weekend as well, as UMD and St. Cloud State skated to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night in St. Cloud, Minn. The Huskies were able to tie it with less than a minute left and took the extra point in the shootout.

SCSU will host Western Michigan this weekend and UMD will travel to Denver in two pivotal series. Miami hosts Omaha and North Dakota hosts Colorado College to round out the NCHC action.

Last weekend, Denver swept SCSU in the Mile High City, 8-5 and 2-0, while Western Michigan swept CC in Colorado Springs, 8-2 and 5-4. The Fighting Hawks took four of six points in Grand Forks with a 4-1 win over Omaha on Friday. However, the Mavericks responded with a 3-2 overtime win to earn a split. All three of those series were initially supposed to happen the weekend of Jan. 14 and 15.

Here are the updated NCHC standings:

No. 3 Denver 38 PTS / 16 GP / 13-3-0

No. 12 North Dakota 33 PTS / 16 GP / 10-5-1

No. 5 Western Michigan 32 PTS / 16 GP / 11-5-0

No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 26 PTS / 15 GP / 7-5-3

No. 10 St. Cloud State 21 PTS / 15 GP / 6-7-2

No. 18 Omaha 19 PTS / 16 GP / 7-9-0

Colorado College 14 PTS / 16 GP / 4-11-1

Miami 6 PTS / 16 GP / 1-14-1

*All rankings according to the most recent Feb. 7 poll from USCHO.com.

News and notes

Miami leads the all-time series between the two schools 27-21-7 and the RedHawks are 14-8-4 all-time at home.

Omaha’s last win at Cady Arena came on Feb. 8, 2019. The Mavericks did not play at Miami last season.

Nolan Krenzen is not on the trip this weekend. Krenzen didn’t travel to Grand Forks last weekend either and missed both games at Colorado College as well with an injury. The sophomore defenseman was on the ice for practice this week wearing a yellow no-contact jersey and could possibly return next weekend against SCSU.

Freshman center Ty Mueller is on the trip, however. Mueller was injured during the first period last Friday night. Mueller missed game two of the North Dakota series and was wearing a yellow no-contact jersey earlier this week. It’s still unknown if he will play this weekend or not.

Miami goaltender Logan Neaton is done for the season with a knee injury. The RedHawks might be without Chase Gresock, who missed the last series, and possibly Joe Cassetti, who has missed the last four games, this weekend as well.

The Mavericks have scored first in 15 of their 28 games this season and have posted a 12-3 mark in those contests. Since the start of last season, Omaha is 23-4 in games where they have scored first.

Omaha still has had both the most power-play chances (142) and given up the most opposing power-play chances (137) in the country. Kevin Conley is fourth in the NCAA individually with 69 penalty minutes.

Omaha is also a perfect 10-0-0 when leading at the end of the first period and 12-2-0 when leading after two periods.

The Mavericks are 6-3-0 in one-goal games this season. They won eight games by one goal last season.

With one more win, the Mavericks will hit 18. That would be the most in a season under Mike Gabinet.

Ways to follow

Game one is set for a 6 p.m. CT faceoff Friday night at Cady Arena. Alex Heinert and Dave Starman will have the call on CBS Sports Network. Game two will follow at 6:05 p.m. CT on Saturday. Both games will be available on NCHC.tv. You can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1180 Zone 2 with Casey Roehl and Terry Leahy.

As always, check out https://unothegateway.com/category/sports/ice-hockey/ and follow @jordan_mcalpine on Twitter for live game updates and Omaha hockey coverage all season long.

