Omaha represented on the ice in Beijing

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

When Brian Cooper was named to the Team USA Olympic roster on Jan. 13, he had become the first former Omaha hockey player to ever be named to an Olympic roster. Cooper played in all four games for the Stars and Stripes, but he wasn’t the only person with Omaha ties on the United States bench.

Team USA’s head coach, David Quinn, spent six years (1996-2002) as an assistant for the Mavericks and assistant coach Mike Hastings spent three years (2009-2012) as an assistant for the program. Hastings also spent 14 years leading the USHL’s Omaha Lancers from 1994 to 2008.

However, Cooper wasn’t the only former Omaha player in Beijing either. Former Maverick forward Fredrik Olofsson played for Sweden and former Maverick goaltender Matej Tomek played for Slovakia. Slovakia defeated Sweden in the bronze medal game.

“It’s a big accomplishment for the program to have three Olympians that played for us in the past,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “They get the chance to represent their country and our program.”

With NHL players unable to participate in the Olympics, the United States roster was made up of American-born collegiate and European professional players. Cooper is playing for IK Oskarshamn in the Swedish Hockey League this season and has been playing in Europe since 2019. It’s the 28-year-old’s second season with IK Oskarshamn

The former Maverick captain played in 143 games over his four-year collegiate career and was a key piece on one of the best teams in Omaha program history, which reached the Frozen Four in 2015. The rugged defenseman earned all-tournament honors that year at the Midwest Regional. Cooper also racked up 70 penalties during his Maverick career, which is the 13th-most in program history.

Tomek was the second former Maverick named to an Olympic roster and one of three goaltenders on the Slovakian roster. Tomek saw limited action in an Omaha sweater, as he appeared in just five games during the 2018-19 season.

The 2015 third-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers started his career at North Dakota and spent two years in Grand Forks before ultimately transferring to Omaha. Tomek is playing for HC Kometa Brno this season.

As for Olofsson, the former Omaha fan-favorite appeared in 137 games as a Maverick. The Swedish-born forward finished his career with 35 goals and 95 points, which ranks 21st in program history, including a career-high 34 as a senior.

Throughout his four years in Omaha, Olofsson quickly became one of the Mavericks’ most dependable forwards and consistent offensive producers. Ironically enough, he is currently teammates with Cooper with IK Oskarshamn.

The 2022 Winter Games wrapped up on Feb. 20, as Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in the gold medal game. Team USA finished a perfect 3-0 in pool play with wins over China (8-0), Canada (4-2) and Germany (3-2).

However, the Americans lost to Slovakia in a shootout (3-2) in the quarterfinals and ultimately did not medal. Team USA (3-0-1) finished fifth. Slovakia and Sweden finished third and fourth respectively.

