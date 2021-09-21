Omaha Athletics announce mask guidelines for fans attending home events

Jordan McAlpine

Fans attending games at Baxter Arena this fall and winter will have new guidelines to follow as Omaha Athletics has reinstituted a mask mandate for home sporting events.

The mandate follows the policy put in place by the university on Aug. 25, as face coverings are once again required in all indoor areas. The mandate will follow local, state and federal health protocols in conjunction with the policies put in place by the UNO Office of Health Security. The university has been actively following trends and will continue to do so in the coming months. The mandate is subject to change at any time.

Fans and workers will be required to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth inside Baxter Arena beginning with Omaha Volleyball’s home-opener on Sept. 16. Those guidelines will be in place for all volleyball, hockey, men’s basketball and women’s basketball contests until further notice. The clear bag policy also remains in place for all events.

However, the mandate will not apply to fans attending men’s or women’s soccer matches at Caniglia Field. Masks will still be required for fans when using the restrooms located inside the concourse and are still strongly recommended for all fans in attendance. Face coverings will also be required for select staff working inside the press box and for media members while interacting with athletes and coaches.

Home-openers for each sport at Baxter Arena are listed below:

Volleyball: Sept. 16 vs. Weber State

Hockey: Oct. 2 vs. Lake Superior State

Men’s basketball: Nov. 30 vs. SIUE

Women’s basketball: Dec. 2 vs. Tennessee State

