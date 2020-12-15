Omaha activist uses social media to make voices heard

Anton Johnson

ONLINE REPORTER

Protests against police brutality this year reached every corner of the country, including Nebraska. Many Americans began to seek out ways to get more involved in their communities.

The Omaha City Council held a hearing to discuss a new police union contract on Nov. 11. The Omaha World-Herald reported that over two dozen people spoke against the contract.

One of those individuals, who had never spoken at a city council meeting before, prepared by seeking out help from a local activist group called Strongly Worded Letters (SWL).

Gab Rima, the founder of SWL, met with the concerned citizen through Zoom meetings. Rima helped them prepare a testimony and encouraged them to overcome their nerves.

After the speaking at the hearing, they told Rima “I wouldn’t have done it without you.”

SWL’s goal is to make activism accessible, Rima said. They do this by providing information on current events, drafting templates for letters, phone calls and r emails, and by promoting civic engagement.

Jodi Benenson, a professor at UNO who researches civic engagement, said that SWL’s work could have a “strong impact on policy.”

Benenson surveyed nonprofit leaders and state-level policy makers across Nebraska in 2018, and found that using personal experiences and storytelling can be very powerful in influencing decisions.

“Policy-makers respond better to specific stories attached to real people and identities,” Benenson said. “There’s a difference between a blank form letter and telling a story.”

Rima, a longtime activist in Omaha, said that SWL was founded because they knew many people were affected by legislative issues.

“I’ve always really cared about the issues, and I think everyone does,” Rima said. “But they don’t know how to get involved.”

Benenson said that initiatives like SWL help provide a voice for people “who don’t always have it, but want it.”

“A great part of living in democracy is the opportunity for being civically engaged,” Benenson said.

Rima originally founded SWL as a small club in 2018. Members would gather at a local coffee shop to write, as the name implies, strongly worded letters to elected officials. Rima would provide resources and information on their chosen topic, and templates to help other members get started.

The club stopped meeting in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from starting up again in its original form in 2020.

But after this summer’s Black Lives Matters protests, Rima saw an opportunity to help people get involved.

“I was really inspired to bring it back after the city budget hearing in August, knowing that they would vote on the police union contract in November,” Rima said. “Especially after the increase in civic engagement in Omaha over the summer.

Protests over police violence were the single most important issue for 19% of voters in this year’s presidential election, according to AP VoteCast data.

Rima said that most people who have reached out on SWL’s new digital platform thus far were writing to oppose the contract.

The city council voted unanimously to pass the police union contract on Nov. 24, but Rima said they will continue to focus on similar local issues.

“The things that are passed by your city council are going to affect your day-to-day life way more than anything on a national level,” Rima said.

Rima said that getting involved with local issues can help people understand how decisions can affect their community.

Benenson says that building relationships with local policy-makers is the best way to affect change.

Her research found that the most powerful way for activists to make change is through face-to-face communication, like city council testimonies.

Rima came to the same conclusion from their own experience, and said that speaking in person was always the “most impactful.”

Rima had never spoken at a city council meeting until this year, when the council first voted on the citywide mask mandate. Rima said that their schedule rarely allowed it in the past.

A lack of accessibility is a major hurdle for civic engagement. Omaha City Council meetings are held in-person on Tuesday afternoons, making it difficult for many citizens to attend, especially during a pandemic.

“It feels like they are designed so people can’t go to them,” Rima said. “I feel like that’s a barrier for everyone, including myself.”

Benenson said that a lot of things could be done to make civic engagement more accessible.

Benenson said in Minneapolis, her hometown, citizens can sign up to speak at meetings over the phone as well as upload documents that are added to the public record.

“It’s always helpful to look at how other cities provide opportunities for engagement,” Benenson said.

Omaha city council does livestream their meetings, but they haven’t allowed for virtual participation until this Tuesday’s meeting.

Rima also pointed out that there aren’t many resources for how to give testimony at meetings, and that public speaking can be daunting for many.

Policy-makers see city council testimony as very impactful, according to Benenson’s survey. Phone calls, handwritten letters and emails may not be as effective, but they still influence decisions.

“If you can’t speak at hearing, just call or email,” Rima said.

Rima suggested that those who would be too intimidated to speak to a representative live could call after hours and leave a voicemail.

Rima said that representatives’ staff have to read every letter, which is why SWL originally focused on writing letters.

Emails sent on the day of a city council meeting can count as official testimony and be added to public record, Rima said.

“Civic engagement needs as many access points as possible,” Benenson said. “Not just one.”

Rima said they want to start a blog to explain issues more in-depth and potentially start a podcast. SWL is looking forward to sharing information on next year’s city council and mayoral elections.

SWL has only existed in its current form for less than two months, with their first Instagram post being made on Oct. 24. But they’ve already made an impact on people who want to get involved.

“People able to help with that process from start to finish is really rewarding,” Rima said.

Comments

comments