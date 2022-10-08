Olivia Curry breaks down weekend games

Abby Plouzek

Sports Editor

The Maverick volleyball team saw a weekend of wins against Western Illinois and St. Thomas. The team only needed three sets each match to produce the wins. Olivia Curry saw some of her first playing time this season against Western Illinois and shared what her strategy was for the match, “I really tried to do the best I could for my teammates! My goal was to hype up my teammates and boost their confidence.”

Curry has followed the lead of Senior setter Sami Clarkson who has been the lead setter for the Mavericks since her sophomore year. Curry was able to tie her career highs of assists (16) and digs (4) within the match. Curry said, “The team played well! We did a great job keeping a high intensity and playing through new changes.”

Apparently high intensity has been a goal for the team with constant work being put into high levels of energy according to Curry. “A common theme our team has been working on the past week is to have a high level of energy whether we are winning or losing. We’ve been really focused on cheering for each other and getting excited.”

The win against Wester Illinois marked the first league win for the Mavericks this season and broke a three game losing streak that had previously followed the team through travels to South Dakota. When asked what the team’s mindset was going into the matches Curry said, “We had a very competitive mindset going in, we know how important these games are and we knew we had to take control and play to the best of our abilities.”

Last Saturday’s match against St. Thomas was a hard fought win for the Mavericks with set finals of 27-25, 26-24, and 25-23 to close out the weekend games. The team moves on to Denver University for an exciting match that is sure to have fans from both teams tuning in.

The Mavericks and Pioneers have considered one another large rivalries throughout the sport of volleyball. Each team trades wins with one another every season. Curry shared what the team is focused on for the upcoming match, “We plan to work on everything as usual. We want to play at our highest level, for defense and offense.”

Comments

comments