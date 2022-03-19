‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ trailer and what you missed

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

As an avid fan of Star Wars, the “Kenobi” trailer brought a sense of pure enjoyment and hype that I hadn’t felt for Star Wars in a long time.

Using duel of the fates and battle of heroes in a trailer almost feels like cheating. The music alone brought the classic feel of Star Wars back and sent chills up my spine.

Many questions were answered as well, one being that Obi-Wan will leave Tatooine based on the shots that we saw. This will be a fresh change of pace, since the entirety of “The Book of Boba Fett” was set on the desert planet.

The biggest thing die-hard fans may have noticed is that the villains teased in the trailer have been shown in “Star Wars Rebels.”

The inquisitors are Sith who work under Vader. Their sole purpose is to hunt down Jedi. The bald pail alien in the trailer is none other than the Grand Inquisitor himself, who is the main villain of “Star Wars Rebels” season one.

Obviously, as Hayden Christensen is returning to the role of Anakin Skywalker, we will also get Vader back — hopefully for one last duel. The end of the trailer teased Vader with his iconic breathing.

We have yet to see if any other theories will become true, such as Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan meeting Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, and how much the show will play off or Clone Wars or Rebels.

Dave Faloni’s crew has proved time and time again their dedication to Star Wars, and after watching this trailer, I am positive this show will be the best thing to come out of the franchise since the final episodes of “The Clone Wars.”

If you haven’t watched previous shows, I highly recommend it, since they will almost certainly be intertwined with this story.

If you haven’t watched the trailer yet and are curious, it is more than worth the watch for even the most casual Star Wars fans.

