NU System President announces a newly expanded Nebraska Promise program

Sara Meadow

NEWS EDITOR

NU System President Ted Carter announced that qualified Nebraska students with family incomes of $65,000 or less will be able to attend college for free.

The Nebraska Promise expansion will be in effect in fall 2022. The program will apply to returning, transfer and new undergraduate students whose families have an adjusted gross income of $65,000 or less.

The program launched in 2020, previously guaranteeing full-tuition coverage for students with family incomes of $60,000 or less.

The newly adjusted income mirrors the state’s current median income. This will allow the university to be able to expand access and opportunity for Nebraskans even further, Carter says..

“Over the past two years, the chancellors and I have heard so many stories of students whose dreams of a college education have been made possible because of the Nebraska Promise,” Carter said. “We know times are still uncertain and that every dollar matters to students and families. We’ve decided to extend the Nebraska Promise to more Nebraska families because access to higher education is more important now than ever.”

To be eligible for the Nebraska Promise, undergraduate students pursuing their first bachelor’s degree must be taking a total of 12 credit hours per semester and maintain a 2.5 GPA. Students also need to complete the FAFSA by the priority deadline.

Students can file the FAFSA starting on April 1, with June 1 being the deadline to qualify for the Nebraska Promise.

“Our message to the people of our state is that no matter their circumstance, a University of Nebraska education is within their reach,” says Carter.

An estimated 175 additional NU students will be covered under the expanded Nebraska Promise.

Complete details on the Nebraska Promise are available in both English and Spanish here .

