New “Food Truck Wednesdays” appear on Dodge Campus this fall

A variety of new menu options are coming to campus thanks to a new pilot program launching this fall.

“Food Truck Wednesdays” promises to bring two food trucks, one permanent and one rotating, to students on Dodge Campus each Wednesday. The program started on Aug. 31, and runs until Oct. 19, when the effort will go on hiatus in preparation for colder temperatures.

Each week, the food trucks will be parked just north of the bell tower in Lot E, except for on Wednesday, Oct. 5, when students can locate the trucks in Lot M, which is located just south of the Criss Library. The food trucks will serve students from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Greek to Me” will serve as the featured food truck each week. Students get the opportunity to enjoy authentic takes on their favorite cuisine, such as gyros, gyro bowls with rice and Greek nachos.

The rotating food truck will be updated weekly on the Food Services website, along with other dining options across campus for the fall semester.

“We are excited to bring this new service to our students, faculty, and staff,” said Andrew Sullivan, director of Auxiliary Services. “Food trucks have regularly been a successful offering during special campus events, and if this effort goes well, it will certainly give us more options to consider in the future.”

