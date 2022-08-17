New food items coming to the Nebraska State Fair

Sara Meadows

August means it’s time for the Nebraska State Fair, and this year the food is going to be the main event.

The fair runs from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, and no matter what your cravings are, there’s going to be a little bit of everything this year.

Many familiar vendors will be bringing new taste sensations. For example, the famous OMG Chicken Sandwich is a new item from the Hall Family Foods.

They start with a chicken breast lightly battered, it’s then covered in sugar-coated corn flakes and then fried until it’s golden brown. Then it’s topped with bacon and served on a glazed donut – sweet and salty, the best of both worlds!

Another new item will bring a sweet twist to some classics, Hardenbrook’s will be serving Sweet Potato Tots with a dash of cinnamon, marshmallow cream and caramel.

Other new food vendors will include:

Wicked Good Foods — Freeze-dried Skittles, Milk Duds, Jolly Ranchers and more; Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.

OMG Cupcakes Galore — Cupcakes and cookies in a bucket; Pinnacle Bank Expo Center.

NC Creative — Pineapple and watermelon slushy served in a real pineapple and watermelon shell; along State Fair Boulevard.

Tri Boba Tea and Coffee — Specialty coffee and Boba teas; Food Pod 1, on the south end of the Marketplace.

Naan on Wheels — Authentic Indian food; Food Pod 3.

Sambo’s — Wood-fired pizza; Food Pod 1.

For more information visit: https://www.statefair.org/

