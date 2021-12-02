Netflix’s ‘Arcane’

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

Netflix’s new show “Arcane” is making waves by receiving record-breaking ratings for Netflix and could have a major impact on the future of streaming platforms.

“Arcane” is a show based on “League of Legends” — one of the most popular video games — and was created and animated by Riot Games and Fortiche.

The show expanded the lore of “League of Legend’s” characters and focuses on the backstory of some of them. With over 157 characters in the video game, it is safe to say the show will have plenty of room for stories to work off of.

The success of “Arcane” is inspiring other platforms to invest in their own video game-based TV series, as “Halo” and “Mass Effect” shows are in the works.

The “Halo” live action series is already selecting its cast, while Amazon Prime is interested in forming a “Mass Effect” show as well.

Both video game series have an extensive lore and stories that have been well received by gamers. This allows the creators of the series a lot of room to explore, while also having a fan base for the show before it even airs.

“Arcane” showed people what gamers already knew: video games have some of the most complex and interesting stories that deserve to be shown. The show took the lore of a popular video game and expanded on it and its characters to give viewers a storyline unique from what we have seen before.

“Arcane” has such good storytelling that although there is technically an antagonist that is considered evil, at the end you manage to feel sympathy for even him. All the characters having their own demons is one of the first things you can recognize in a good show.

If the “Halo” and “Mass Effect” TV series continue this positive trend, as well as “Arcane” season two, we could very well be looking at a new medium for streaming platforms.

Exploring video games for their future shows could give these platforms a new boost of creativity that the world needs so desperately from the “superhero” niche that has dominated for so long.

“Arcane” is only the start of a new revolution for gaming and TV shows that will surely produce something new — something audiences have been craving for so long.

Comments

comments