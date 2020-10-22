Nebraskans’ last day to register to vote in person is Oct. 23

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

Though the Nebraska voter registration deadline for online registration was Oct. 16, Nebraskans who wish to vote in the Nov. 3 election can still register by visiting their local election office by Friday, Oct. 23 by 6:00 p.m. CDT.

To register to vote in Nebraska, one must be a citizen of the United States; be a resident of Nebraska and of the county where they are registering; be at least 18 years of age (or will be 18 years of age on or before Election Day); not have been convicted of a felony (either in Nebraska or another state or in federal court) or, if convicted, “parole and probation must have been completed two years ago or longer”; and not have been officially found to be mentally incompetent, according to the Douglas County Election Commission.

Though specific procedures vary between election offices, for the most part, when registering to vote in person in Nebraska, one will be asked to fill out a Nebraska Voter Registration Application. (If you wish to learn more about your county’s guidelines, you can find their contact information here.)

On this registration application, one must first check boxes in the upper left corner of the form to verify that they are a citizen of the United States of America and that they are at least 18 years of age (or will be 18 years of age on or before Election Day).

From there, one will be asked to provide their first name, middle initial, last name, suffix, and maiden name (if applicable). Next, the form asks for one’s date of birth and place of birth (city, state), and their Nebraska driver’s license/state ID number (or the last four digits of one’s Social Security number, if they do not possess a driver’s license/state ID).

In addition, the form will ask for one’s current residential address (including apartment number, if applicable) and a mailing address, if one would like to receive mail at a different address.

If an individual was previously registered to vote anywhere else in the country, they must provide their previous registration information.

“We use this information to notify the previous jurisdiction that you no longer live at your former address,” the Douglas County Election Commission states on its official website.

This registration application will also ask individuals about their political party preference. One can register as a Republican or a Democrat, or can choose not to be affiliated with any political party by checking the “Nonpartisan” box.

Individuals must provide a phone number and/or an email address to assist in verifying information. However, one is allowed to check a box if this phone number and/or email address is “private.”

Finally, one must read the Applicant’s Oath and review the information they have provided. After signing the applicant’s signature line, one swears that the information provided is correct and not falsified in any way, under penalty of law.

For residents of Douglas County who still haven’t registered to vote and wish to do so, they can pay a visit to the Douglas County Election Commission, located at 12220 W. Center Rd. (at the northwest corner of 120th and Center Streets in Bel Air Plaza) before Oct. 23 at 6:00 p.m. CDT, bring a valid photo ID (such as a driver’s license), and fill out the registration application in its totality.

Office hours for the Douglas County Election Commission are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If any aspiring voter has more questions, they can contact the Douglas County Election Commission by phone at (402) 444-8683 or by email at questions@votedouglascounty.com.

