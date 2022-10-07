Nebraska Medicine provides flu shots for the UNO community

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Winter welcomes cold weather, snow and flu season. To help protect students from influenza, flu shots are now available for currently enrolled UNO students, faculty and staff.

A flu shot helps people stay healthy and protects those around them from influenza, a common and potentially life-threatening viral infection that attacks your respiratory system. Vaccination can lower your risk of coming down with the flu by 40% to 60% and boost immunity for up to six months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Due to the flu and COVID-19 having similar symptoms, the UNO Health Center highly recommends the flu vaccine to prevent any respiratory illness on campus. FLUARIX Quadrivalent flu shots will be given out this year. This vaccination protects people against four different flu viruses. The high-dose (65+) flu vaccine is not offered this year.

Shots are offered to the campus community in two ways:

Students can attend the drop-in flu vaccine clinic. Dodge Campus clinics will be held inside H&K, gym 126, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. More information about the Scott Campus clinic will be provided at a later date. All students, faculty and staff can schedule an appointment at their convenience. For safety reasons, drop-ins will not be accepted. Call (402) 554-2374 to make a flu shot appointment. Appointments are available Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Everyone is asked to bring their MavCARD and complete a flu shot form prior to arrival. Flue shots are free of charge for students. Faculty and staff members have a charge, but Nebraska Medicine can easily submit them to insurance. Most insurance plans cover 100% of the cost.

Parental permission is required for students who are 19 and younger to receive a flu shot.

To learn more about receiving a flu vaccination, scheduling an appointment or keeping fellow Mavericks healthy, visit the UNO Health Center.

Comments

comments