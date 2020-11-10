Movie Review: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Jackson Piercy

CONTRIBUTOR

2020: A year riddled with political strife and disease, but arguably the worst thing that could come out of this year is everyone going around with poor impersonations of Borat screaming “my wife!” and “very nice!”

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” is the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 film, “Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.” In these films, Sacha Baron Cohen, posing as a fake Kazakh journalist named Borat Sagdiyev, takes something of a long, hard look into the political and cultural climate of the United States of America through the lens of a culturally backwards reporter, egging on similar or completely different attitudes of the unwilling subjects of the film.

Since the premier of the first “Borat” film, he has been deemed a national disgrace, and had been promptly placed in a Kazakh prison farm, where he has worked since 2006. In the recent rise of a particular New York billionaire in international politics, the premier of Kazakhstan wishes to join in on his “strongman club.” To get into this club, the premier decides to send Borat as a way to send a gift, Kazakhstan’s minister of culture, Johnny the Monkey, as the title’s “prodigious bribe.” The plan goes awry and ends up being a road trip and father-daughter bonding story.

The rest of the story here has some MAJOR SPOILERS ahead, so readers beware if you have yet to see the film and stop reading.

This film, much like the first, is a satire of a very tumultuous time in both American culture and politics. Instead of the war on terror and the Bush administration, we have the Coronavirus outbreak and the Trump administration. Through a misunderstanding, at least how it is framed of the conduct of the people of the highest people in government, Borat ends up trying to give his own 15-year-old daughter to Vice President Mike Pence because the Kazakh Government’s understanding is that he has a proclivity for women, which we all know here is quite the opposite. After a mishap of handling at a CPAC convention, they shoot for Trump’s best friend, Rudy Giuliani instead.

Along the way, Borat and his daughter “tackle” the issues of the role of women, abortion, journalism, debutante balls and many others. The framing of these issues shows through the lens of a journalist from a country that does not allow women to drive for example. This shows what could be called the ugly side of American decency, showcasing that many types of people are just a push in the wrong direction away from saying or even doing terrible things.

Strangely enough, however, there are some genuinely heartwarming moments in this film within the terrible things, especially the moments between Tutar, Borat’s Daughter and her babysitter about plastic surgery. Later in the film after his bid to give his daughter to Rudy Giuliani initially fails, the extremely anti-semitic Borat goes to a synagogue to die. Through an interaction with two elder Jewish women, he is “enlightened” after their conversation.

All in all, the delightfully politically incorrect Borat can be both wonderfully hilarious and utterly terrifying. Borat is not about the character; it is more about how easily “good” Americans are capable of saying or doing terrible things. Borat’s story is more just a way to make the various practical jokes Cohen and his crew pull on average people. It would be fair to say that the story in this film is more cohesive than the first and rewards second viewings more than the first through a gag that not many could honestly see coming. Cruder, ruder and all in all more conscious of their environment, this “prodigious” film brings laughs and arguably more commentary.

