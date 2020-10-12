Monstrously good UNO athletic performances

Jack Hoover

SPORTS EDITOR

A Maverick is something to be feared. A Maverick playing at the top of their game is something that is scariest of all. Throughout UNO’s athletic history, student athletes have come and put on some performances that will haunt the opposition for the rest of their days. Here are some of the very scary best individual performances from Maverick athletes in recent years.

Elvir Ibisevic: Hat trick versus Virginia Tech 2017

When No. 17 Virginia Tech came to town in 2017, they found themselves unprepared for the house of horrors that is Al. F Caniglia Field. The Hokies were flying high in the national polls and may have assumed that a trip to Omaha would be a foregone conclusion. But thanks to a 10-minute hat trick from forward Elvir Ibisevic (the first, and to date, only, in program history), the Mavericks proved their ambitions as giant slayers that season.

Mitch Hahn: 22 points 7 assists 8 rebounds versus South Dakota State 2019

In the 2019 season, senior Mitch Hahn had put in better, more terrifying performances. But none of his on-court accomplishments cut quite as deep as this did. With a huge matchup against the defending Summit League champions, Hahn did his best to will his team to victory. Across the court, Hahn did it all. To cap it all off, he hit a last second buzzer beater to give his team a victory and to give Maverick fans a moment that they will never forget.

Bailey Cascio: Hat trick versus South Dakota State 2018

Already on this list South Dakota State has fallen victim to UNO athletes already.. When the UNO women’s soccer team showed up to Brookings, South Dakota for their first trip to the Summit League championship, Bailey Casio had one thing on her mind: victory. Despite being the underdog against the top seeded Jack Rabbits, Cascio scored three goals to upset the hosts and take Omaha women’s soccer to their first ever Summit League title game.

Brayden Eckhout: 3 hits, 3 runs scored versus Western Illinois 2019

2019 was full of spooky moments for UNO baseball. Perhaps the spookiest of all was the massacre that UNO baseball carried out against Western Illinois. In a game that was over before it even really started, the Mavericks beat the Leathernecks with a score of 15-5. Brayden Eckhout did his part for Omaha to outWestern Illinois as he tied a career high and had three hits and three runs in the same game.

