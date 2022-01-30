Miller lifts Omaha to another Saturday win and a split in The Springs

Jordan McAlpine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Less than two minutes after seeing the Tigers tie it, Matt Miller came flying out of the Omaha zone, took a Tyler Weiss feed at the Colorado College blue line and found himself behind the CC defense. With just 9:32 left in regulation, Miller backhanded home the eventual game-winner, giving No. 16 Omaha a 3-2 win Saturday night at Ed Robson Arena.

“There’s a lot of emotions going on and it was a back-and-forth game, so we knew we needed one,” Miller said. “We didn’t care who it came from, but we knew if we just kept chipping away, it was going to come.”

Miller’s goal was his seventh of the season and fifth game-winner. With the win, the Mavericks earned a split in Colorado Springs and improved to (16-10, 6-8) on the season. The win also continued the Mavericks’ trend of bouncing back to win on Saturday. Omaha is now 11-2-0 in game two this season.

Friday night, the Mavericks outshot CC 32-19 and drastically outchanced the Tigers. However, they ended up on the losing end of a 4-1 loss. Game two was a similar story as Omaha piled up the shots, especially early, and generated offensive chances throughout the night. This time the end result went Omaha’s way.

“Watching the video back from last night, we did a lot of good things and I think it just goes back to having that will to stick with it,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “You’ve just got to keep going and stay with it, and I loved our guys’ effort tonight. Really great team effort tonight.”

Gabinet’s team was tested right away and trailed before many fans even settled into their seats. Hunter McKown gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead 77 seconds into the contest with his team-leading eighth goal of the season. It would’ve been easy for the train to come off the tracks on the Omaha side, but the Mavericks responded not long after.

Brannon McManus took a quick pass from Jimmy Glynn along the wall and fired one over Matt Vernon’s glove and into the top corner. McManus’ goal came at the 12:06 mark of the opening period and was his seventh of the season.

“That’s my sign I’ve just got to shoot more I guess,” McManus said. “It was a good shift and Jimbo (Glynn) made a nice little give-and-go play with me, and I saw my opportunity. Big goal for us to get some momentum.”

The quick response after the early goal-against was one of the more impressive parts of the night. On the Omaha bench, the message was simple: there’s a lot of hockey left.

“I thought our team did a great job and we didn’t let that impact us,” Miller said. “When the first one goes in pretty early in the game it’s definitely a momentum boost for the other team, but we stuck to our game plan and got it right back. It’s not going to change in one shift and you have to chip away and battle back. We bounced right back, Mac got a huge goal for us and from there I thought we carried most of the momentum the rest of the game.”

Omaha especially carried the play for the rest of the first period. The Mavericks had their chances, but were unable to convert besides the one goal. Omaha outshot CC 15-5 over the opening 20 minutes and had 32 shot attempts compared to the Tigers’ eight.

That carried over as the Mavericks were buzzing around the CC zone early and forced a series of icings to open the second. The Tigers even had to use their timeout 6:27 into the period after one of those icings. The most impressive shift came after that timeout, as the Mavericks had well over a minute of sustained pressure and cycled the puck around the CC zone at ease.

It resulted in a goal as Kirby Proctor took a cross-ice feed from Weiss and wristed his third goal of the season past Vernon. Proctor’s goal came at the 8:05 mark of the second and gave the Mavericks their first lead of the weekend.

“We had some great sustained zone time and we won a couple pucks before it,” Proctor said. “Weisso came up with it and I saw an opening to jump down, yelled for it, and he put it right on my tape. Just fired it as hard as I could and it went. Definitely a nice one to get after a little bit of a slump.”

Proctor’s goal was his first since Oct. 30. The Mavericks held that 2-1 lead after 40 minutes, but the Tigers weren’t going away. CC outshot Omaha in both the second and third periods, 10-8 and 10-7 respectively.

Omaha was called for three penalties over the final 30 minutes as well, but the Mavericks were able to kill off all three CC power-play chances. Isaiah Saville came up with a few timely saves and the guys in front of him stood tall defensively too. However, the Tigers tied it.

Connor Mayer found an opening and fired a shot past Saville from the top of the left circle, making it a 2-2 game. Mayer’s goal was his first of the season and came with just 11:10 left in regulation. However, Miller responded less than two minutes later and grabbed the lead right back.

“Especially when you’re playing that well and aren’t getting rewarded, it’s huge,” McManus said of Miller’s goal. “They tied the game there and then to come back a couple shifts later and get that goal, it’s an unreal feeling. Everybody got an extra little boost and you saw that with how we closed it out.”

Gabinet has said it himself countless times, but it goes to show the margin for error on any given night. It was Omaha’s eighth one-goal game and fifth one-goal win of the year. They won eight one-goal games last season too.

The Mavericks also closed out the game defensively over the final nine minutes, which is something they’ve struggled with at times this season.

“That’s just how wins are going to feel sometimes,” Gabinet said. “It wasn’t a real sexy win where it’s 5-1 us. Last year we had eight one-goal game wins, and that just shows the margin of our team. We’re not going to just show up and roll teams out of the building. I know people think CC is below us, but that’s a good team over there and you have to stick with it in these one-goal games.”

Omaha (16-10, 6-8) now sits alone in sixth place in the NCHC standings with 17 points. That’s three ahead of CC and two behind St. Cloud State. The Mavericks will travel to Grand Forks next weekend to face North Dakota, who took five out of six points from the Huskies this weekend.

“Tonight we definitely had everybody going and it feels good to be able to execute the way that we know we can,” Miller said. “The points are always big this time of year and we’ve got to get points. That’s our next focus and we’ll be preparing all week to come out on Friday up there.”

Friday funk and Saturday splits

It’s seemed as if two different Omaha teams have shown up to the rink on most weekends. Including this weekend’s series, the Mavericks are 5-8-0 in game one and 11-2-0 in game two this season.

“Obviously, we want to get it done on Friday night but for some reason, we haven’t been having much puck luck,” Miller said. “When we come out and stick to our blueprint on Saturday it’s been working out for us. So it’s just really important for us to try and figure it out on Fridays, but it shows our resiliency for sure.”

Although everyone in the Omaha locker room surely wants six points, that resiliency has been on display a lot lately. Similar to last weekend’s series against Minnesota Duluth, the Mavericks bounced back to earn a split on Saturday.

“I would say we’re a pretty resilient squad and we’re not going to let one loss tear us down,” Proctor said. “Friday has haunted us a little lately, but we bounce back. We’re looking forward to next Friday now and the preparation starts now.”

Omaha has dropped the series-opener the last five times out. At the end of the day, it boils down to consistency, which has been lacking. Now it’s a matter of bottling up that play on Saturday and finding a way to bring it next Friday.

“I feel like we’ve been playing pretty well the last few Friday nights, but we just haven’t gotten the reward,” Gabinet said. “The biggest thing is you’ve got to keep the guys positive and you see how hard the guys are working on a daily basis. It’d be one thing if the effort wasn’t there or something like that, but sometimes you just have to have the will to stick with it and good things are going to happen.”

Special goal for Proctor

On top of being a big goal in the game itself, Proctor’s goal was special personally as well. His father, James, was in attendance this weekend along with Proctor’s girlfriend and sister. James was unable to attend parents weekend against UMD, but made the trip to Colorado Springs.

“It means a lot,” Proctor said of scoring in front of him. “I know he cares a ton and watches every game, and he loves everything about hockey. I think to see me do that is pretty special for him and I’m happy I was able to do it while he was here.”

His head coach was happy to see him get rewarded too.

“Kirby is a guy that just does everything right,” Gabinet said. “That was an offensive zone change and a shift with sustained o-zone time, and we capitalized. We were doing that all night and finally got rewarded for it, but a big goal for him and I’m happy for him.”

Miller plays ‘like a man’

The goal is what will stand out, but Miller impressed throughout the night. The sophomore forward’s speed and size were especially on display, and it’s ultimately how he ended up with the game-winner.

“He was a man out there tonight,” Gabinet said. “He played like a man and played a 200-foot game tonight. That’s what you need in these conference games. It’s so tight out there and you can do everything right and still not win, so you need everyone to play hard. That’s what he did and a big-time goal for us.”

Miller found himself on a new-look line with Weiss and Glynn, which was arguably the Mavericks’ best line Saturday night.

“Just trying to get some hardness with some skill,” Gabinet said. “We all know what Weisser can do and I think Matt and Jimmy are pretty direct, so it was nice to mix a little bit of that. There aren’t a lot of free things 5-on-5 in this conference, so you have to earn what you get out there and they did. That line was really good for us tonight.”

News and notes

The Mavericks were without a power-play Saturday night for the first time this season.

Omaha is now 12-2-0 when leading after two periods this season.

Tyler Weiss had two assists in the win. He now has 15 on the season.

Jason Smallidge picked up his first point of the season with an assist on Miller’s goal.

Isaiah Saville made 23 saves and earned his 12th win of the season.

Omaha leads the all-time series against CC 26-12-5 after this weekend. Omaha and CC split the season series as both teams won two games this year.

With 16 wins, the Mavericks are one short of the most wins in a season since Mike Gabinet took over in 2017-18. Omaha won 17 games that year.

