Meyer earns Summit League Pitcher of the Week; Mavs run win streak to four

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

Kamryn Meyer and the Omaha softball team were on a roll last weekend in San Antonio, Texas.

Meyer was named the Summit League Pitcher of the Week Monday afternoon for her performance in San Antonio. The junior gave up just one hit against Boise State and followed that up with a no-hitter against UTSA.

Meyer finished the weekend with 26 strikeouts over 14 innings. Of those 26, 11 came in the no-hitter against UTSA and she struck out a career-high 15 batters against the Broncos. Meyer turned in two complete-game shutouts and improved to 3-1 on the season. It’s the third weekly honor of her career.

Team-wise, it wasn’t just Meyer on a roll either. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season in the UNI Dome Tournament, the Mavericks followed that up with a perfect 4-0 showing in the Incarnate Word Tournament to improve to 5-4 on the season.

The Mavericks took down Boise State 1-0 to open the weekend behind Meyer’s 15 strikeouts and an RBI sacrifice fly from Lexi Burkhardt. Omaha followed that up Friday afternoon with another shutout, 4-0, against Incarnate Word. Lynsey Tucker led Omaha with two RBI in the win.

The win streak hit three Saturday afternoon as Meyer’s no-hitter and Izzy Eltze’s two-run shot led Omaha to a 5-0 win. The Mavericks then closed out the weekend on Sunday with a 7-2 win in the rematch against Incarnate Word. Jamie White and Sophie Cerveny each had two RBI in that win and White clubbed her first home run of the year. Omaha actually trailed 2-0 in that game but responded with seven unanswered runs.

Omaha (5-4) will look to keep the win streak going this weekend in the Michelle Short Memorial Classic. The Mavericks will play five games over the weekend in Conway, Ark.

