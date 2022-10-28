Men’s Golf finishes Ninth in Wichita Tournament

Abby Plouzek

Sports Editor

The Mavericks traveled to Wichita, KS for their third round of fall play where they placed ninth overall. Just nine strokes behind Drake with a total score of 891, UNO Graduate Student Mathew Halvorson, placed 20th overall. Halvorson scored 69, 75, and 75 in the three rounds respectively to take his sixth top-20 career finish.

Just one stroke behind Halvorson, Sophomore, Kurtis Rodriguez shared 25th place with a personal score of 220. Rodriguez was able to come back from a second-round score of 76 with a third-round score of 73.

Freshman, Nolan Johnson, competed individually with a total score of 221. Johnson recorded impressive round one and two scores of 71 and 73 to tie for 29th overall. In the team’s first tournament of the season, Johnson scored 224 with a final place of 27th for his collegiate debut.

Junior, Carter Doose, finished just two strokes behind Johnson with a final score of 223 to take 34th place.

The Mavericks were back in action on Oct. 23-25 for the ODU/OBX Intercollegiate Tournament in Powells Point, NC, live statistics and results will be uploaded to omavs.com.

