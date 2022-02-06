McManus delivers Mavericks OT comeback win in Grand Forks

Jordan McAlpine

GRAND FORKS, N.D.- The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are 62-3-2 since the 2018-19 season when leading after two periods. Two of those three losses have been against Omaha, the second one coming Saturday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

After trailing 2-0 to start the third period, Davis Pennington got Omaha on the board with a power-play goal 5:43 in. Kevin Conley tied it with 11:21 left in regulation and Brannon McManus won it in overtime, sending the Mavericks back to Omaha with a 3-2 comeback win.

“That third period was just a testament of what we can do, and a great job by Penny getting us going,” McManus said. “I know that was a huge goal for him, but that was huge for us too and that gave us confidence. We just stuck with it and ended up getting the win.”

Friday night, the Mavericks outshot UND, but the Fighting Hawks capitalized on a couple mistakes. For the second straight night, Riese Gaber gave UND a 1-0 lead in the opening period. Gaber’s goal came at the 7:07 mark as he was the recipient of a turnover in the Omaha zone and found himself alone in the slot with the puck on his stick.

Minutes later, Nolan Sullivan hit the inside of the post, then Brandon Scanlin broke his stick on a power play. The Mavericks were also unable to convert on multiple one-time and breakaway chances throughout the opening 40 minutes. It seemed as if Omaha was almost a little bit snakebit and the Mavericks were heading towards a repeat of the series opener.

“Yesterday the hockey gods weren’t on our sides,” said defenseman Jonny Tychonick. “We hit a few posts and they pulled one off the goal line. One of those bounces goes our way and it could’ve been completely different, but tonight the hockey gods were on our side in the third period. I don’t always believe in luck, but I believe that if you work hard you’ll be rewarded, and that’s exactly what we did.”

Tychonick, who spent two seasons at UND, was the target of the UND student section all weekend. The defenseman was met with boos nearly every time he touched the puck and was taunted by the student section every time he left the ice or went into the penalty box.

Tychonick said after the game the mood changed in the Omaha locker room after the second period. Without getting into exactly what was said by head coach Mike Gabinet during the intermission, the theme of the meeting centered around accountability and to continue chipping away.

“We’ve been grinding on the road and to get the results feels nice,” Gabinet said. “It’s been a tough go at times lately and you’ve just got to have the mindset and the will to stick with it. Really proud of our group and that’s a massive come-from-behind win in a very tough environment.

Judd Caulfield gave UND a 2-0 lead at the 12:16 mark of the second period with a power-play goal. Caulfield finished a beautiful passing play and the Fighting Hawks were rolling. But the next three goals were scored by the Omaha side.

Pennington replaced Tychonick on the Mavericks’ second power-play unit and he couldn’t have picked a better time to net his second collegiate goal. The freshman defenseman blasted a Tyler Weiss one-time feed home from just inside the blue line to give the Mavericks life.

“Being down 2-1 is a lot better than being down 2-0 obviously, especially in the third period,” said Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville. “You could definitely see the excitement on the bench too when Penny’s shot went in and everyone was buzzing.”

Once Pennington’s shot hit the back of the net, there was a sense of belief on the visiting bench.

“When you’re right there all night, and all weekend really, and you get a bounce like that, it’s confidence right away,” McManus said. “We just kept shooting and shooting and obviously Kevin got that tip to tie it and we were feeling it.”

That tip came from Omaha’s captain. Conley redirected a Nate Knoepke shot from the point for his fifth goal of the season and his first since Jan. 15. Assisted by Knoepke and Brock Bremer, Conley’s goal tied the game 2-2.

The two teams traded chances throughout the remainder of the third period and the Ralph Engelstad Arena crowd, which was announced at 11,632, was on their feet and making noise in the final minutes. However, the Mavericks guaranteed themselves a point as the game went to overtime.

“It was massive,” Tychonick said of the third period. “I wasn’t having a great power-play night I guess you could say, so (Pennington) stepped up and made a great play on the point, and I’m super happy for him. We needed it and as soon as we scored the feeling on the bench was we were winning this game. Then we score again a few minutes later and the belief was really there.”

Tychonick was directly involved in the play that set up the game-winner, but it was back in the Omaha zone. A minute before McManus’ goal, Tychonick blew a tire inside the UND blue line, leading to a 2-on-1 the other way. Saville made his biggest save of the night, sliding across to deny UND’s Ashton Calder.

Tychonick then tied up Calder to prevent him from setting up Matteo Costantini in the slot. The Mavericks were able to regain possession and make a change.

“He made a hell of a save,” Tychonick said of Saville. “We needed him and he made a big stop, and that’s what he does. I was on a backcheck there and there’s no way that guy is getting the rebound and scoring on me.

“It’s just us battling, wanting it more and battling harder than they did, and it’s as simple as that. Down 2-0, to score two in the third and win it in overtime, we wanted it more.”

McManus swung back into the Omaha zone and down the left side, cut across the slot and buried a shot past Zach Driscoll from the far circle. McManus’ goal was his eighth of the season, assisted by Taylor Ward, and came 2:27 into the overtime.

“Especially after all of the looks we’ve had this weekend, the game of hockey is fair,” Gabinet said. “We knew if we stuck with it one of those was going to go in. He picked a great time to score.”

With the win, the Mavericks are now 17-11-0 on the season and 7-9-0 in NCHC play. They also continue their recent trend of winning on Saturday and earning a split. The Mavericks are 12-2-0 in game two this season. Omaha will head to Oxford, Ohio, next weekend to race the Miami RedHawks.

Saville saves the game

Gabinet put it best after the game.

“That’s a game-saving save,” Gabinet said. “We lost our footing there in the offensive zone and for them to come down on a 2-on-1, we don’t win that game without Isaiah’s save. Can’t write it up any better than that.”

Saville finished the night with 28 saves and was especially good when called upon. His last save of the night came on Calder and set up the winner.

“I just blacked out during it, but I just know we played the 2-on-1 well,” Saville said. “I got a pad on the shot and I know (Cameron) Bergy got a piece of the puck to keep it on the ice too, but huge play by Jonny to tie the guy up. Then obviously great shot by Mac there at the other end to win it.”

McManus was waiting on the Omaha bench getting ready to come on the ice when Saville made the save. After the game, he still didn’t know how his goaltender came up with that save.

“I don’t know how Savvy stopped that one,” McManus said. “Obviously Tychonick getting back and stopping that rebound too, just a great play overall. Right before me and Wardo went out there, we looked at each other and you could feel it. There’s a lot of emotion tonight, especially in a building like this, but we got the job done and no better way to get it done.”

Emotional win

As if an overtime win isn’t emotional enough, doing it against a rival and in a building such as Ralph Engelstad Arena makes it that much sweeter.

“It’s massive because there’s always been a rivalry there and this is a tough building to win in, so it was huge,” Tychonick said. “And for me personally, I couldn’t be happier right now. If you were at the games or saw it on TV, you know how they treated me, and it’s a statement win.”

He’s not the only person on the Omaha roster who is familiar with a rivalry with UND either.

“Especially from playing at Minnesota, I’m not a big fan of North Dakota either, so I’m very familiar with rivalries with these guys,” McManus said. “There’s so much history in this building too. It’s a big win for everyone and it’s good for Tychonick. High emotions right now and it’s a good feeling.”

It’s the second straight season the Mavericks have won a game in overtime in Grand Forks. Similar to their win last March, it was an emotional win Saturday night.

“You know what to expect when you come here, but even though we’ve been here so many times, it’s always a little bit of a shock when you come here,” Saville said. “It’s definitely a big rivalry and we take pride in it. I know they do too, but they’re always fun games to play in. Especially with the hostile environment.

“Obviously it feels a lot better winning in this building, so you can’t ask for a better ending to the weekend than that.”

News and notes

Omaha has now defeated UND at home in three straight seasons.

Saturday’s game was the ninth time Omaha and UND have gone to overtime. Omaha has won the last two of those games.

Both teams scored once on the power play. Omaha was 1-for-4 and UND was 1-for-3.

Gabinet said after the game Nolan Sullivan was a little bit “beat up” but should be good to go. Sullivan took a shot to the inside of his knee and initially was helped down the tunnel. The junior returned minutes later and finished the game. Sullivan was walking with a little bit of a limp after the game but said he was fine.

Already down Jake Sanderson at the Olympics, UND lost both Louis Jamernik and captain Mark Senden in the second period Saturday night due to injuries.

Ward picked up another point with an assist on McManus’ goal. He now has 5-7-12 in 14 career games against UND

Omaha is 6-3-0 in one-goal games this season.

After this weekend UND leads the all-time series 29-16-1 and is 15-9-1 at home against Omaha.

Saturday’s game snapped an 18-game streak where whichever team scored first had won. The team that has scored first has won 22 of the past 24 games between Omaha and UND.

The win was the 17th of the season, which ties the most wins Gabinet has had in a season at Omaha.

