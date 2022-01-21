Mavs finally back home as Omaha hosts No. 7 UMD

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

The matchup

For the first time in seven weeks, the Mavericks will get to skate on home ice and play in front of their fans. It almost feels as if Baxter Arena has been a foreign territory since the season-opening 10-game homestand, but Friday night will be the Mavericks’ first home game since Dec. 4. After a long hiatus, No. 16 Omaha (14-8, 4-6) hosts No. 7 Minnesota Duluth (12-8-2, 5-3) this weekend.

Only four of the eight NCHC teams hit the ice last weekend due to COVID-19 protocols around the league, but the Mavericks and Bulldogs were two of them. UMD defeated Miami in game one of their series, 4-1, and skated to a 2-2 tie in the series finale. However, the Bulldogs saw the extra point slip away in a shootout on Saturday.

As for Omaha, this weekend is crucial as the Mavericks head into the remainder of the second half. The Mavericks have dropped five of their last seven games and were swept at then-No. 6 Denver last time out. Despite the disappointing result and the short week, there was a clear buzz around Baxter Arena this week as this Omaha team looks to get back into the win column.

Bring on the Bulldogs

Like gold in their maroon and gold sweaters, the Bulldogs have been the gold standard to many around the sport in recent years. Winners of two of the last three national titles and perennially ranked near the top of the NCHC and the country, this season is no different.

The Bulldogs have played 14 games against ranked opponents this season and posted an 8-6-0 record in those games, highlighted by wins over Providence, Minnesota, Western Michigan, North Dakota and Denver. Similar to the UMD teams of the past few years, they’re deep, skilled and like seemingly every other Scott Sandelin coached team, they find a way to get it done,

“Their top guys are good players,” Gabinet said. “Good two-way hockey players — that’s one of the things they have the fortune of being really deep in their lineup. It’ll be a good challenge for our group.”

Noah Cates, who will play for Team USA at the Olympics next month, leads the charge along with Blake Biondi and Quinn Olson. Biondi leads UMD with nine goals and is tied with Olson with 15 points. Cates is right behind them with 14 and is one of five UMD forwards with six goals.

UMD’s blue line has been chipping in offensively, too. In addition to the scoring though, it’s the depth and structured play in both ends that’s the story. The Bulldogs have allowed the second-fewest goals per game in the NCHC and the eighth fewest in the country, 2.14.

Between the pipes, Ryan Fanti has been lights out as well. One of the storylines of this weekend will be the matchup in net, but the UMD sophomore comes in with an 11-5-2 record, 1.60 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

“They play pretty similar to us,” said junior defenseman Brandon Scanlin. “Obviously a very skilled team, but they play very hard and we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game. Tough task, but it’s going to be a fun weekend.”

In recent years, it’s been a series largely dominated by UMD. The Bulldogs are 10-0-1 in the last 11 games against Omaha and have won 26 of the 41 all-time meetings. However, the series has been much closer in Omaha, where the Bulldogs are just 11-8-0. The last time these teams met, the Mavericks grabbed the extra point in a shootout during the NCHC Pod.

Back at Bax

In one of the weirdest schedules imaginable, the Mavericks will end up playing 10 straight at home to open the regular season, six straight to end it and four games in the 104 days between. This weekend almost feels like a pit stop, as Omaha’s next home game won’t be for nearly another month — Feb. 18 against St. Cloud State.

As mentioned above, their last home game was on Dec. 4.

“It’s super exciting,” said junior goaltender Isaiah Saville. “It’s been over a month, so it’s been a while since we’ve been back here and skated at Baxter for a game. So it’s really exciting that we’re back. We’re excited to see all of the fans again.”

Gabinet said during his Tuesday press conference he wants his team to savor the opportunity to be at home this weekend, especially knowing they won’t be back for nearly a month. The second half of this season has already had a turbulent enough schedule with so many changes, but his team has tried to not let it impact them too much.

“It teaches you to be adaptable and go with the flow a little bit and take what they throw at you,” Gabinet said. “Ultimately you’d like a little bit more balance in your schedule, but it is what it is for this season to make sure we’re playing games.

“Lots of moving parts, lots of things happening with our schedule with the COVID situation and obviously really excited to get home and get on Baxter (Arena) ice and have a home series. It’s been a long time and I know the guys are excited to be back.”

Rocky Mountain low

There’s no way to sugar coat it, last weekend was a rough one in the Mile High City.

“I didn’t like our game on Saturday,” Gabinet said. “Again, we knew what we were getting into. That’s probably the most skilled team in the NCHC and you’ve got to play a certain way to be successful. Obviously for us, five-on-five is a key against a team like that, but I liked our game on Sunday.

“I thought we played really well, but there ended up being 44 minutes of non-five-on-five play, not to our advantage. But I liked our team game, I liked the way our guys competed and played. I know the results don’t show, but I believe in our group.”

Omaha was without Brannon McManus and Ty Mueller last weekend, both of which were due to illness. They were also without Nolan Krenzen (injury) and Jonny Tychonick (sick) in game two, but all look to return against UMD. Gabinet said Tuesday afternoon one of the keys is translating the consistency in practice to games and remaining mentally tough, especially after the DU series.

With everyone back healthy, the Omaha lines were thrown in a little bit of a blender earlier this week — especially as the Mavericks look to bounce back quickly. Finding some new chemistry could lead to a positive. It’ll be interesting to see if any of these stick, but here were the line combinations during Wednesday’s practice:

Berg-Primeau-Ward; Weiss-Mueller-McManus; Conley-Glynn-Bremer; Randl-Sullivan-Miller; Sundberg-Abate-Bohlsen. Scanlin-Mancini; Tychonick-Krenzen; Knoepke-Smallidge; Pennington-Proctor.

Penalty parade

Aside from the result itself, the toughest part of last weekend were the penalties and the frustration that followed. Omaha and Denver combined for 36 penalties, 33 of them minors, and had 20 alone called in game two on Sunday.

“I think we have to figure out as a league to allow more consistency in how the games are called just so our guys understand what the standard is,” Gabinet said. “We’re playing against a very skilled, fast team and if there’s no physicality allowed at all, then it’s very difficult to defend. You’re more guarding than defending and not ultimately what you want to do against a team like that.”

Gabinet reiterated his frustration and maintained fans and players alike don’t want to hear whistle after whistle. It’s especially impossible for the players on the ice to establish any flow to the game.

“It’s definitely more difficult, especially against such a high-powered offense like Denver,” Saville said. “It didn’t work in our favor completely and I think there were some questionable calls and some calls that should’ve been called, but it’s definitely difficult to get into a rhythm.”

Scanlin echoed that.

“A lot of our games in our conference are like that though, which we know going into it it’s not always going to be the hockey game we want it to be,” Scanlin said. “But it definitely is tough. With 54 minutes in penalties, it is tough to establish flow and get touches in a game, but it worked both ways for both teams.”

Through 22 games, Omaha has been assessed 132 penalties and the Mavericks have 317 penalty minutes as a team, the fifth-most in the country. Individually, Kevin Conley is the fourth-highest penalized player in the country this season with 54 penalty minutes.

Around the NCHC

After the first two weeks of the second half were ravaged by COVID-19, all eight NCHC teams will be in action this weekend. Omaha hosts Minnesota Duluth, Western Michigan welcomes North Dakota to Kalamazoo, Miami travels to St. Cloud State and Denver and Colorado College open up the pursuit of the Gold Pan with a home-and-home series.

The Pioneers were the story of last weekend as Denver jumped up to second in NCHC after they swept Omaha. The Pioneers had a clean sweep on the NCHC Players of the Week too. Miami also grabbed their first two points since a Nov. 5 win at Omaha. The RedHawks dropped game one of their series in Duluth but grabbed an extra point Saturday in a shootout.

Here are the updated NCHC standings:

No. 9 North Dakota 24 PTS / 10 GP / 8-2-0

No. 5 Denver 21 PTS / 10 GP / 7-3-0

No. 4 Western Michigan 18 PTS / 10 GP / 6-4-0

No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 18 PTS / 10 GP / 5-3-2

No. 6 St. Cloud State 12 PTS / 8 GP / 4-4-0

No. 16 Omaha 11 PTS / 10 GP / 4-6-0

Colorado College 11 PTS / 10 GP / 3-6-1

Miami 5 PTS / 12 GP / 1-10-1

*All rankings according to the most recent Jan. 17 poll from USCHO.com.

News and notes

Omaha’s last win over UMD came on March 2, 2018 in Duluth. The Mavericks’ last win over the Bulldogs in Omaha came on Feb. 8, 2017. The final score was 7-5.

Omaha is 9-3-0 at home this season and 9-2-0 in the second game of a series. One of those losses came last Sunday at Denver.

The Bulldogs’ power-play ranks last in the NCHC and 43rd in the country at just 15.1%. Omaha is fifth in the NCHC and 16th in the country at 22%.

Omaha has had both the most power-play chances (121) and given its opponents the most opposing power-play chances (113) in the country this season.

Omaha senior defenseman Jason Smallidge is yet to play at Baxter Arena this season, but that could change this weekend. Smallidge has played just four games as he’s dealt with a wrist injury. For more on his recovery, click here.

Isaiah Saville was one of six NCHC Goaltenders named to the Mike Richter Award Watch List Thursday afternoon. UMD’s Ryan Fanti was one of the other five.

Saville and Taylor Ward were also recently nominated for the Hobey Baker Award. Fans can vote for them at http://hobeybaker.com/vote.

Ward registered his 100th career point last weekend in the loss at Denver. He scored a goal later on for No. 101.

This weekend will be both parents weekend and alumni weekend as the Omaha hockey program celebrates its 25th season.

Former Maverick goaltender Matej Tomek was named to the Slovakian Olympic Team, joining Brian Cooper (USA) as the second player to ever represent Omaha at the Olympics.

Ways to follow

Friday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. opening faceoff at Baxter Arena. Game two will follow at the same time on Saturday. Both games will be available on NCHC.tv. You can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1180 Zone 2 with Casey Roehl and Terry Leahy. As always, check out https://unothegateway.com/category/sports/ice-hockey/ and follow @jordan_mcalpine on Twitter for live game updates and Omaha hockey coverage all season long.

