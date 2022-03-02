Mavs earn special win over Huskers and run win streak to five

Jordan McAlpine

The Omaha men’s tennis team got off to a 1-6 start in the 2022 season, but they’ve turned it around in a big way as of late. After a pair of losses on Feb. 5, the Mavericks responded with five straight wins. The fifth win of that stretch was a big one, and it was a win that had a little bit more meaning behind it.

The Mavericks traveled to Lincoln, Nebraska, on Feb. 20, and won a Sunday night in-state match against the Huskers 4-3.

“I’m so happy our guys will have this memory for a lifetime,” said Omaha coach Matt Barlow. “We’re starting to get comfortable and confident, and now we know we can compete with anybody.”

The Mavericks showed up at the Dillon Tennis Center excited for the opportunity in front of them. However, the day had a flair for the dramatic as it came down to the No. 1 singles. Matt Hulme, who has come on strong in the Mavericks’ recent matches, put the finishing touch on the victory. Hulme dropped a forehand volley to secure a win over Nebraska’s No. 1, Calvin Mueller.

Hulme took a 5-3 advantage into the match point serve and a celebration ensued a few seconds later.

“Big shoutout to senior Matt Hulme,” Barlow said. “He’s had a rough couple of recent matches, and he showed up today when we needed him. Love these guys and am so proud of them.”

The Mavericks won four of the six singles matches during the match and saved their best for last. Mikhail Korkunov earned a win over Roni Hietaranta in the No. 3 singles match to give the Mavericks their first lead of the day. Korkunov was named the Summit League Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week.

Davis Lawley and Todd Chen also won their sets in the No. 2 and 5 matchups to tie the match at 3-3. That set up Hulme’s clutch performance and dramatic ending.

Omaha opened Summit League play in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a Sunday morning match against North Dakota. That match took place on Feb. 27. The Mavericks will open the home portion of their conference slate on April 2 against Drake.

However, the Mavericks will have one home match before that — a crosstown meeting with Creighton on March 19. They’ll be looking for their second win over an in-state rival this season.

