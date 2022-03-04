Mavs close out regular season against No. 4 UND

Jordan McAlpine

Sports Editor

The Matchup

The No. 20 Omaha Mavericks (20-14, 10-12) will close out the regular season this weekend against No. 4 North Dakota (21-11-1, 16-5-1) at Baxter Arena.

“Lots of respect for North Dakota and the program they have there,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “They’re obviously a top five team in the country and we get excited to play them. It always leads to intense series.”

It feels like just yesterday the Mavericks were opening the 2021-22 season against Lake Superior State, but the end of the regular season is already here.

Omaha split with No. 3 Denver last weekend and besides a 10-minute stretch in the third period, the Mavericks were arguably the better team for 110 of the 120 minutes. The week before that, Omaha swept then-No. 8 St. Cloud State.

“The guys are just really excited about where they’re at right now individually and collectively,” Gabinet said. “We still have a lot of work to do and continue to build, but you’re definitely seeing that belief out of that locker room.”

As for UND, the Fighting Hawks sit atop the NCHC and can clinch their third consecutive Penrose Cup this weekend in Omaha. UND is arguably the hottest team in the country too as the Fighting Hawks have won six straight, including back-to-back sweeps at Minnesota Duluth and at home last weekend against Western Michigan.

They’re 8-1-1 in their last 10 games and although the injuries continue to pile up, they continue to find a way to get it done. However, the one loss in that stretch was against Omaha on Feb. 5 (3-2, OT).

Playoff Mentality

There’s an argument to be made that every game in the NCHC carries a playoff intensity considering how important every point is. But especially these past few weeks, that intensity has been showing. This weekend is no different as the Mavericks continue building towards the playoffs.

“Everything’s just a little bit more elevated with the playoffs, but just take our last three weeks here,” Gabinet said. “You’re preparing for St. Cloud, who’s a top 10 team; you’re preparing for Denver, who’s a top five team; you’re preparing for North Dakota, who’s a top five team; and then you’re preparing for playoffs, who’s probably gonna be a top five team. So really, I don’t think there is much you can do to change your preparation.”

With that playoff mentality, all that really matters is you get hot at the right time of year. The Mavericks have done so the past two weekends.

“We’re trending in the right direction and I think that’s all that really matters at this point,” said junior center Nolan Sullivan. “We’re just excited with where we’re at, but we need to continue it as well.

“It would have been huge to have back-to-back sweeps against ranked teams, but at the end of the day, we just want to be playing the right way. Coming in with an understanding that the playoff series are best-of-three, you really need to have consistency in your game.”

Learning from the Losses

As it currently sits, it’s a weekend that could ultimately keep the Mavericks out of the NCAA Tournament. But Gabinet feels the losses in Oxford have served as a good learning experience.

“I think it was good for us,” Gabinet said. “The more you’re in sports, the more you understand there’s not instant gratification at times. You can do everything right and it doesn’t go your way sometimes. So then how do you respond to that? What’s your mindset? And we got a dose of that in Miami.”

The head coach is proud of the way his group has responded since.

“I had a presentation with some guys the other day and we showed the goals against at Miami on Saturday night,” Gabinet said. “One was our fault, two were flukes, and we lost. So again, you can dwell on that and, and trust me, I’ve had a lot of sleepless nights over it. You can keep thinking back about it and worrying about it, but it serves you no purpose. But what it does teach you and what you learn from it is how to deal with that and what can you do about it moving forward.”

Randl the Warrior

If you look solely at the stats, his name might not stand out. He’s not the flashiest player on the ice, but there are very few guys on the Omaha roster who go to work on a nightly basis more than Jack Randl.

“Jack’s a Maverick,” Gabinet said. “He brings it, he’s a quiet leader and not a guy you want to mess with in a one-on-one situation. Just a guy that I think is what we’re about here. If you want to look on how to behave both on and off the ice, all you’ve got to do is look at Jack Randl and what he does.

“He’s a tremendous leader, tremendous role model, tremendous hockey player and I think he’s one of the reasons why we’ve had the success we’ve had this season.”

Randl has been on the left side of a line with Jimmy Glynn and Matt Miller the last few weeks, which has been Omaha’s most effective line. For Sullivan, who played with Randl for most of last season, his recent play is no surprise.

“He’s incredibly hard-working and an incredibly disciplined guy, on and off the ice,” Sullivan said. “A guy who earned my respect from day one. Whenever you hear about a guy having to transfer away from a school, you never know why or you always want to find out what went wrong.

“I think from Jack’s standpoint, it was a missed opportunity by Michigan to let him go. Because he’s a heck of a player and he’s a guy that everyone in the locker room respects. He doesn’t need a letter to lead, he’s earned that from everyone.”

Home Cooking

When you look at Omaha’s record and statistics this season, the Mavericks are clearly better on Baxter Arena ice. The Mavericks are 13-5-0 at home and 6-4-0 at home in NCHC play. When you consider how much time they’ve spent on the road in the second half, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they’ve played with newfound energy the last two weekends.

They’ll look to close out this six-game homestand on a positive note this weekend. They’ll also have the chance to play spoiler against a rival.

“I was definitely hitting that burnout being on the road so much, especially at the start of the semester with school,” Sullivan said. “So the last two weeks have been awesome just to kind of get dialed back in and get on a good routine. North Dakota is obviously always a packed house between our fans representing and their fans traveling. And I know I think they have a lot on the line too with trying to win the Penrose (Cup).

“So I’m sure it’ll be just an awesome environment and just with how it’s been with our student section and just the fan base here the last few weeks, it’s really exciting. I know it’s really boosted us to play better hockey here down the stretch.”

Senior Sendoff

The Mavericks will honor nine players Saturday night as part of senior weekend. Seniors Chayse Primeau, Jason Smallidge, Jonny Tychonick, Taylor Ward and Tyler Weiss, along with fifth-year players Kevin Conley, Nate Knoepke, Brannon McManus and Martin Sundberg.

“It goes by so quick you forget to press pause and reflect that it is senior weekend, which is a special time,” Gabinet said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that have dedicated a lot of time and effort to help build the program to where it is today.

“We get to show those guys respect and gratitude for what they’ve done for the program this weekend. So it’s a special weekend and we’re looking forward to honoring those players.”

Around the NCHC

It’s the final weekend of the regular season and there’s still a lot at stake; A race for the Penrose, a chance at home ice, and multiple teams are still battling for positioning in the NCHC standings.

With a win or a Denver loss, the Fighting Hawks will clinch their third consecutive Penrose Cup. All UND needs is three points in some form or fashion. However, Denver can still win the Penrose if the Pioneers sweep Colorado College this weekend and get help from Omaha against North Dakota. There’s a lot on the line for the Mavericks as well.

Omaha can still move up to fifth with four or more points against UND, and a Minnesota Duluth sweep of St. Cloud State. As for that UMD-SCSU series, that’s the most interesting matchup on the NCHC slate. Those games at AMSOIL Arena will decide who gets home ice in the playoffs. Western Michigan will host Miami in the final series of the weekend.

Here are the updated NCHC standings:

No. 4 North Dakota 51 PTS / 22 GP / 16-5-1

No. 3 Denver 47 PTS / 22 GP / 16-6-0

No. 8 Western Michigan 37 PTS / 22 GP / 12-9-1

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 34 PTS / 22 GP / 9-9-4

No. 10 St. Cloud State 32 PTS / 22 GP / 9-9-4

No. 20 Omaha 28 PTS / 22 GP / 10-12-0

Colorado College 18 PTS / 22 GP / 6-15-1

Miami 17 PTS / 22 GP / 4-17-1

*All rankings according to the most recent Feb. 28 poll from USCHO.com.

News and notes

Ty Mueller was named the NCHC Rookie of the Month for February. Mueller has scored four goals in the last four games and had five points in February. UND Goaltender Zach Driscoll was also named the NCHC Goaltender of the Month as well.

UND will be without Jake Sanderson this weekend , who also missed the series in Grand Forks. Riese Gaber is a gametime decision Friday.

Nine of the 46 all-time matchups between Omaha and UND have required overtime. Omaha’s last two wins have come in OT, including last month in Grand Forks. Brannon McManus scored the OT winner in that game.

UND leads the all-time series against Omaha, 29-16-1. The Fighting Hawks are 14-7-0 all-time in Omaha.

The team that has scored first has won 22 of the last 24 meetings between Omaha and UND. Omaha has scored first in 20 of its 34 games this season and the Mavericks are 15-5 in those contests.

The Mavericks hit the 20-win mark last Friday for the seventh time in program history. It’s the first time they’ve done so under Gabinet.

Taylor Ward’s 12 power-play goals are tied for the most in the country. He’s also tied for 12th nationally in total goals with 17.

Omaha has scored 43 power-play goals as a team, which is tied with SCSU for second in the country. They only trail Denver, who has scored 44.

The Mavericks have been outshot in 15 of their last 24 games.

The Mavericks lost a game that they led after two periods last Saturday for just the third time this season. Omaha is 15-3-0 when leading after 40 minutes.

Omaha’s power-play is 23 for 82 (28%) at home this season.

Omaha will travel to either Western Michigan or Minnesota Duluth in a best-of-three NCHC Quarterfinal Series next weekend.

Ways to follow

Friday’s game is set for a 7:07 p.m. opening faceoff at Baxter Arena. Game two will follow at the same time on Saturday. Both games will be available on NCHC.tv. You can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1180 Zone 2 with Casey Roehl and Terry Leahy. As always, check out https://unothegateway.com/category/sports/ice-hockey/ and follow @jordan_mcalpine on Twitter for live game updates and Omaha hockey coverage all season long.

