MavPro announces artists for the spring concert

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

Maverick Productions announced that the artists for the MavPro Palooza will be Tai Verdes, Waka Flocka Flame and Flo Milli.

The spring concert will be held on April 7 at Baxter Arena.

The MavPro Concert is held every other year at Baxter Arena. Previous shows included artists like Flo Rida in 2016 and Logic in 2018. The 2020 concert was supposed to feature artists Blackbear and Marc. E Bassy, but it was canceled after its initial postponement.

Tickets for UNO students will go on sale March 7. Tickets will be $20 each with a limit of four per NUID. Ticket sales for the community will begin March 14 and prices will depend on seating location.

The members of MavPro will be posting a ticket talk regarding more information on how to get tickets.

Student tickets can be purchased at https://omavs.com.

Public tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketmaster.com.

