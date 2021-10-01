Mavericks welcome LSSU Lakers to Omaha to open 2021-22 season

Jordan McAlpine

It’s been six months since the 7-2 NCAA Tournament loss to Minnesota, but the 2021-22 season is finally here. The Mavericks welcome a former CCHA foe and a current member of the reformed CCHA to Omaha this weekend, the Lake Superior State Lakers.

The matchup

These two teams haven’t met since a series at Baxter Arena in December of 2016. Omaha leads Lake Superior State in the all-time series, 16-9-5, and has won two consecutive games. The Mavericks come into this season ranked No. 17 in the country while Lake Superior State received votes in both the USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey preseason polls.

The Lakers finished last season with a 19-7-3 record and won the now-defunct WCHA postseason tournament championship. Omaha finished the 2020-21 season with a 14-11-1 record. Both teams bowed out in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last spring.

The Lakers

Ashton Calder, Pete Veillette and starting goaltender Mareks Mitens are all gone and the Lakers have a slightly different look from last season. However, 15 skaters, including four of their top 10 scorers, are returning and it’s still an experienced team.

Even with those guys gone from the lineup, it’s still a team that’s fresh off an NCAA Tournament appearance. The Mavericks are expecting a pair of tight games this weekend.

“Watching some video on them, they were right there with UMass in the regional last year,” said Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet. “They’re a team like us that made an NCAA appearance and had a very good season last year winning the WCHA. They’ll be a very good opponent that we’ll have to be prepared for.”

The Lakers combined for 86 goals and 238 points as a team last season. Granted Calder and Veillette combined for 29 and 56 of those respectively. They also outscored teams 86-63 and defensively, the Lakers gave up an average of just 2.14 goals per game. A big part of that is thanks to Mitens in net. The Mavericks will see one of Seth Eisele or Ethan Langenegger, who both return, or freshman Easton Hesse in net this weekend.

Lake Superior State also was busy this offseason as head coach Damon Whitten added nine freshmen and three players from the transfer portal. Jake Willets heads to Sault Ste. Marie from Ferris State, Harrison Roy joins from Boston College and Logan Jenuwine joins from Arizona State.

Back in a routine

With Omaha having 80 degree heat in late September, it doesn’t exactly feel like hockey weather. There’s also a strange feeling since last season didn’t start until Dec. 1 and a few of the Mavericks joked it feels like this season snuck up on them. However, it’s been nice to get back into the swing of things, especially for a game week.

“It’s exciting,” Gabinet said. “I like practice, but I know the players like to play. I know they’re excited to get after it and just have a light at the end of the tunnel so-to-speak that you know you’re preparing for competition. I think you can just feel a little bit of the change.”

The players agree.

“Everybody hits that point where you just want to get to the games,” said junior center Nolan Sullivan. “We’ve had some great competition within practice and at the end of the day that’s where champion teams are made of.”

Sullivan said that internal competition has been noticeable on the ice and will only help the group. At the same time this offseason has been nice as everyone has been able to get to know the freshmen and transfer Brannon McManus and get acclimated. Especially after not being able to do much last summer, Gabinet said that’s been a big positive of this summer.

“It’s been nice to have them here for a little while to get them embedded into our culture,” Gabinet said. “I give a lot of credit to our older players, but when we have new players here it’s about teaching them what it takes to belong to the program and how to behave. We’re really fortunate to have some very good leaders here that are setting that example for those younger guys.”

Ranking leads to motivation

Although it’s just a number on paper and the performance on the ice is where it matters, the Mavericks come into this season ranked No. 17 in the country and fifth in the NCHC Preseason Poll.

For a team that finished fourth in the conference last season and not only brought everyone back, but also added to an already deep roster, that fifth ranking feels low.

“It’s not something we talk about too much, but we all saw it,” said senior Chayse Primeau. “It leaves a bitter taste in our mouth and we think we’re better than five. I think last year we proved that too. There’s still work to be done, but we’re just going to put our heads down and play how we know we can.”

Fifth-year winger and captain Kevin Conley echoed that. Make no mistake, being in the top 20 is a testament to where this team is at and he hopes to live up to the expectations this season. The conference ranking still doesn’t sit too well.

“Yeah we saw it,” Conley said. “Personally, and I think a lot of the other guys would say it’s a little low, but we know what we’re capable of. I guess you could say it’s a little extra motivation, but our main focus is to play as best as we can and I think that will lead to a higher spot.”

As for Gabinet, the head coach downplayed the ranking during his media day press conference earlier this week. It’s outside noise and something he tries not to pay much attention to.

“I don’t really weigh too much into that,” he said. “I think there are a lot of good teams out there and lots of talented rosters. It just matters what we’re focusing on today and what we do tomorrow. We’ve got so much other stuff to worry about and that’s where I put most of my attention.”

Lineup decisions

Especially to start this season, Maverick fans are going to see a mixture of different combinations and a rotation between multiple guys, especially with so many young kids vying for ice time. It’s been well documented, but there’s no denying there is going to be a roster logjam this season.

“All great teams have it,” Gabinet said. “You have to have internal competition, you have to help each other get better, and that comes through practicing against other players. When you have tough decisions for your lineup it’s a tough thing but it’s also a good thing.”

Besides a few nagging injuries throughout training camp, the Mavericks come into this weekend healthy barring any last-minute surprises. This is completely a guess, but here’s what a potential lineup could look like Saturday night.

Weiss-Primeau-Ward, Conley-Abate-McManus, Randl-Sullivan-Miller, Sundberg-Glynn-Bremer.

Scanlin-Tychonick, Knoepke-Mancini, Proctor-Krenzen, Harrison.

Saville

News and notes

Paul Jerrard will coach against his alma mater this weekend for the first time. Jerrard was a defenseman at LSSU from 1983-87 and played in 156 games. The fourth-year Omaha assistant finished his collegiate career with 40 goals and 73 assists. He was also an assistant at LSSU for four seasons.

The Mavericks are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games against LSSU. They’ve also scored an average of 3.27 goals per game in the all-time series.

Gabinet is 2-1-1 in season-opening games during his time leading the Mavericks. He’s 54-69-11 all-time at his alma mater.

Seven Mavericks appeared in all 26 games last season.

Eleven of Omaha’s 14 wins last season came when they scored first. The Mavericks were also 8-2-0 in one-goal games.

As previously reported, Kevin Conley will serve as Omaha’s captain for a second consecutive season. Taylor Ward, Nolan Sullivan and Nate Knoepke all return as assistants as well.

They said it

Taylor Ward on wanting to get back to the NCAA Tournament: “It’s definitely motivation to get back there and it was a great experience. Obviously, it ended a little bit shorter than I think we wanted, but that’s just a learning curve. We have most of the guys that were there last year this year and we’re motivated to get back there, for sure.”

Gabinet on Isaiah Saville, who he said has looked sharp this fall: “I think for us to take that next step as a program Isaiah needs to keep taking steps too as he’s done so far in his career here,” he said. “I know by his work ethic and his dedication to continue improvement he’s on his way.”

Gabinet on having the right kids in the program and the culture they’re building: “It’s always a great sign when your kids are coachable, they want to get better, they want to be better hockey players, they want to develop, and when you have those types of young men around you that’s what’s enjoyable as a coach.”

Ways to follow

Saturday night’s game is set for a 7:07 p.m. opening faceoff and Sunday will follow at 4:07 p.m. Both games will be available on NCHC.tv. You can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1180 Zone 2 with Casey Roehl, who will make his Omaha debut behind the mic on Saturday, and Terry Leahy.

As always, check out https://unothegateway.com/category/sports/ice-hockey/ and follow @jordan_mcalpine on Twitter for live game updates and Omaha hockey coverage all season long.

